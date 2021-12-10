VSU Student Charged in Off-Campus Fatal Shooting

Ettrick, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Chesterfield County Police say a Virginia State University student has turned himself in to face charges he shot and killed another VSU student. Daniel N. Wharton, 19, was shot and killed Sunday night in an apartment complex near campus.

Police say Isaac K. Amissah Jr., 21, turned himself in to police on Friday. Amissah lives in the apartment complex. Both Amissah and Wharton are originally from northern Virginia.

Amissah faces charges of murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Police are still investigating a motive.