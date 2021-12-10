ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump accuses former ally Netanyahu of disloyalty: ‘F— him’

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QBiK5_0dJjoCuI00

( The Hill ) – Former President Trump blasted Benjamin Netanyahu , accusing the former Israeli prime minister of disloyalty while using profanity to criticize the former ally for his congratulatory message to President Biden in the wake of the 2020 election results, according to an Axios report .

Trump touted that he helped Netanyahu, now the opposition leader in Israel, in his own election efforts, reversed decades of U.S. policy in Israel’s favor, and supported Israel’s claim to land that was seized in war, while continuing to incorrectly claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him, reports The Associated Press .

“The first person that congratulated [Biden] was Bibi Netanyahu , the man that I did more for than any other person I dealt with. Bibi could have stayed quiet. He has made a terrible mistake,” Trump said, according to Axios, as Trump referred to Netanyahu by his nickname.

Netanyahu was not the first leader across the world to congratulate Biden, as Netanyahu waited over 12 hours to do so, and he followed up with a tweet that praised Trump, according to the AP.

Trump told Axios he was shocked when his wife, Melania, showed him the video of Netanyahu congratulating Biden.

“[Netanyahu] was very early — like, earlier than most. I haven’t spoken to him since. F**k him,” Trump said according to Axios.

“For Bibi Netanyahu, before the ink was even dry, to do a message, and not only a message, to do a tape to Joe Biden talking about their great, great friendship — they didn’t have a friendship, because if they did, [the Obama administration] wouldn’t have done the Iran deal,” Trump said according to Axios, adding, “And guess what, now they’re going to do it again.”

Trump lauded his administration’s actions in Israel during his presidency, noting the administration’s recognition of Jerusalem as the country’s capital, and dropping objections to settlements in the occupied area in the West Bank, reports NPR.

“I’ll tell you what — had I not come along I think Israel was going to be destroyed,” Trump said of the relationship, according to NPR. “I think Israel would have been destroyed maybe by now.”

The Hill has contacted Trump’s office for comment.

