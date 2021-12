SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- After receiving "violent threats," a state representative from suburban Cook County won't pursue a proposal requiring unvaccinated Illinoisans to pay their health care expenses - including hospital bills - out of pocket if they contract COVID-19. State Rep. Jonathan Carroll, D-Northbrook, said in a statement Thursday that he decided not to pursue the legislation he filed earlier in the week because of the "unintended divisive nature" of the proposal. He has since filed a motion with the clerk of the Illinois House to table the measure.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO