Best pet tech devices: Litter Robot, Eufy Robovac, Furbo and more

NYPost Composite

Stay, sit, roll-over… clean up after yourself?

You can train your furry friends to an extent, but some commands are just too much. That’s why the pet tech industry is booming, making it easier than ever to keep your cats and dogs, fed, clean and entertained.

Pet technology devices really do span almost every need. Automatic feeders, water fountains and treat dispensers keep your animals fed while you’re away and take the worry out of remembering who fed Fido last.

After dinner, make sure your kitty has a clean place to potty, with automatically-cleaning litter boxes and robot vacuums to clean up the litter left on the floor.

No matter what animal you have at home, investing in electric toys to keep them stimulated is a great idea, especially if left at home alone during the work day without much to do. In that same vein, pet security cameras are another good idea so you can check in on your fur babies from afar.

Read on for an extensive list of pet-tech gadgets and gizmos from the coveted Litter Robot and Furbo treat dispenser to other day-to-day devices that make pet ownership a breeze.

Litter-Robot 3 Connect, $549

Litter-Robot

Get the latest in litter box technology and never have a stinky bathroom again. The Litter-Robot 3 Connect is self-cleaning, with high-tech sensors that detect when your kitty uses the bathroom and rotates new fresh litter into the circular litter box when your kitty steps out. It also helps with litter tracking and can be connected with the app to help track your cat’s heath.

Feeder-Robot, $249

Litter-Robot

Automate everything with Litter Robot, as they also have a Feeder-Robot. This automatic feeder is actually made for both cats and dogs, perfect for a multi-pet household. It can hold up to 32 cups of food, which makes life so much easier when you need to run errands or even leave town for a few days. It is also WiFi enabled and can be operated with the app, as well as tracks your pet’s eating habits to promote health and wellness.

Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid, $449.99 (originally $649.99)

Eufylife

Pet hair is inevitable with a medium or long-haired cat or dog, but cleaning it up doesn’t have to be hard. Don’t lift more than a finger as you tap the button to turn on the Eufy RoboVac robot vacuum cleaner, and it does the rest. It is both a vacuum and a mop, cleaning up tough stains as well as sucking up pet hair.

Furbo Full HD Wifi Dog Treat Dispenser & Camera, $118 (originally $199)

Chewy

Reward your pup and remind your kitty you love them, no matter where you may be physically. The Furbo treat dispenser also doubles as a camera, so you can see your pet through the Furbo app on your smartphone. There is audio capabilities, so you can soothe your pets with your voice and hear when they bark or meow back.

PetSafe Healthy Gravity Refill Dog & Cat Waterer, starting at $19.95

Chewy

Let gravity do all the work when it comes to keeping your pets hydrated. The PetSafe brand automatic waterer is made for both cats and dogs and comes in three sizes, from a 64-ounce tank all the way up to a 320-ounce size.

PetSafe Electronic SmartDoor, $109.95

PetSafe

Let your pets roam freely, but safely with this high-tech pet door. The SmartDoor is only able to open when the SmartKey attached to your pet’s collar comes close to it, keeping other neighborhood animals and friends outside. It works with up to five different keys for multi-pet homes, personalizing the ability to go in, out or both for each individual pet.

PetSafe Automatic Ball Launcher, $169.95

PetSafe

Go fetch! This automatic ball launcher toy is an arm-saver for the pup that never tires out, throwing the ball for you. It holds up to three standard-sized tennis balls at a time, is waterproof for outdoor play in the rain or snow and can be programmed to throw at different distances between eight and 30 feet.

Wickedbone Smart Bone, Automatic & Interactive Toy, $69.99 (originally $169.99)

Amazon

This Wickedbone is for good boys and girls only. The automated toy bone can be turned on and left alone, letting your dog or cat chase it and chew it in an array of different interactive ways. It is sold on Amazon, and better yet, it is now on sale for $100 off for a limited time.

PetSafe Bolt Interactive Laser Cat Toy, $21.95

Chewy

Keep your cat’s hunting skills sharp with no mice harmed. This interactive laser pointer can be set up to be handsfree while you are out, keeping your cat entertained as they chase the light in random, changing patterns. You can then switch it to manual mode when you return and play with your kitty for some fun bonding time.

Ethical Pet Spin About Electronic Laser and Treat Dispenser, $15.99

Chewy

This is the cat toy trifecta. Not only does the automated ball move and spin, but it also has a treat dispenser and a laser feature that will keep you cat entertained all day long. All you need to do is add two AA batteries and turn the device on, and the rest is up to your little hunter. It can also be set to turn off after 10 minutes to conserve battery and keep you cat on their toes.