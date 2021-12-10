ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Best pet tech devices: Litter Robot, Eufy Robovac, Furbo and more

By Sophie Cannon
NYPost
NYPost
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a9Lnw_0dJjnivD00
NYPost Composite

Stay, sit, roll-over… clean up after yourself?

You can train your furry friends to an extent, but some commands are just too much. That’s why the pet tech industry is booming, making it easier than ever to keep your cats and dogs, fed, clean and entertained.

Pet technology devices really do span almost every need. Automatic feeders, water fountains and treat dispensers keep your animals fed while you’re away and take the worry out of remembering who fed Fido last.

After dinner, make sure your kitty has a clean place to potty, with automatically-cleaning litter boxes and robot vacuums to clean up the litter left on the floor.

No matter what animal you have at home, investing in electric toys to keep them stimulated is a great idea, especially if left at home alone during the work day without much to do. In that same vein, pet security cameras are another good idea so you can check in on your fur babies from afar.

Read on for an extensive list of pet-tech gadgets and gizmos from the coveted Litter Robot and Furbo treat dispenser to other day-to-day devices that make pet ownership a breeze.

Litter-Robot 3 Connect, $549

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26W1kk_0dJjnivD00
Litter-Robot

Get the latest in litter box technology and never have a stinky bathroom again. The Litter-Robot 3 Connect is self-cleaning, with high-tech sensors that detect when your kitty uses the bathroom and rotates new fresh litter into the circular litter box when your kitty steps out. It also helps with litter tracking and can be connected with the app to help track your cat’s heath.

Feeder-Robot, $249

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XAvIX_0dJjnivD00
Litter-Robot

Automate everything with Litter Robot, as they also have a Feeder-Robot. This automatic feeder is actually made for both cats and dogs, perfect for a multi-pet household. It can hold up to 32 cups of food, which makes life so much easier when you need to run errands or even leave town for a few days. It is also WiFi enabled and can be operated with the app, as well as tracks your pet’s eating habits to promote health and wellness.

Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid, $449.99 (originally $649.99)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hXAmH_0dJjnivD00
Eufylife

Pet hair is inevitable with a medium or long-haired cat or dog, but cleaning it up doesn’t have to be hard. Don’t lift more than a finger as you tap the button to turn on the Eufy RoboVac robot vacuum cleaner, and it does the rest. It is both a vacuum and a mop, cleaning up tough stains as well as sucking up pet hair.

Furbo Full HD Wifi Dog Treat Dispenser & Camera, $118 (originally $199)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bgIkY_0dJjnivD00
Chewy

Reward your pup and remind your kitty you love them, no matter where you may be physically. The Furbo treat dispenser also doubles as a camera, so you can see your pet through the Furbo app on your smartphone. There is audio capabilities, so you can soothe your pets with your voice and hear when they bark or meow back.

PetSafe Healthy Gravity Refill Dog & Cat Waterer, starting at $19.95

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=178d6d_0dJjnivD00
Chewy

Let gravity do all the work when it comes to keeping your pets hydrated. The PetSafe brand automatic waterer is made for both cats and dogs and comes in three sizes, from a 64-ounce tank all the way up to a 320-ounce size.

PetSafe Electronic SmartDoor, $109.95

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NCjZV_0dJjnivD00
PetSafe

Let your pets roam freely, but safely with this high-tech pet door. The SmartDoor is only able to open when the SmartKey attached to your pet’s collar comes close to it, keeping other neighborhood animals and friends outside. It works with up to five different keys for multi-pet homes, personalizing the ability to go in, out or both for each individual pet.

PetSafe Automatic Ball Launcher, $169.95

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45zKQN_0dJjnivD00
PetSafe

Go fetch! This automatic ball launcher toy is an arm-saver for the pup that never tires out, throwing the ball for you. It holds up to three standard-sized tennis balls at a time, is waterproof for outdoor play in the rain or snow and can be programmed to throw at different distances between eight and 30 feet.

Wickedbone Smart Bone, Automatic & Interactive Toy, $69.99 (originally $169.99)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rlYVm_0dJjnivD00
Amazon

This Wickedbone is for good boys and girls only. The automated toy bone can be turned on and left alone, letting your dog or cat chase it and chew it in an array of different interactive ways. It is sold on Amazon, and better yet, it is now on sale for $100 off for a limited time.

PetSafe Bolt Interactive Laser Cat Toy, $21.95

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cgGzA_0dJjnivD00
Chewy

Keep your cat’s hunting skills sharp with no mice harmed. This interactive laser pointer can be set up to be handsfree while you are out, keeping your cat entertained as they chase the light in random, changing patterns. You can then switch it to manual mode when you return and play with your kitty for some fun bonding time.

Ethical Pet Spin About Electronic Laser and Treat Dispenser, $15.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SGSzC_0dJjnivD00
Chewy

This is the cat toy trifecta. Not only does the automated ball move and spin, but it also has a treat dispenser and a laser feature that will keep you cat entertained all day long. All you need to do is add two AA batteries and turn the device on, and the rest is up to your little hunter. It can also be set to turn off after 10 minutes to conserve battery and keep you cat on their toes.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Amazon’s best smart air fryer with Alexa is $79 today instead of $129

Amazon air fryer deals are pretty much a dime a dozen these days. Of course, some are much better than others. That’s especially true if you want a smart air fryer with Alexa. The BGR Deals team tests so many new air fryers each month. It’s great to be able to test all these products so we can tell our readers about the very best ones. On the flip side of the coin, however, it can definitely be exhausting sometimes. Testing so many similar products means they can all blend together at times. But then, when we do get something new...
ELECTRONICS
countryliving.com

6 most cat-friendly dog breeds

Labradors, Pugs and Golden Retrievers are among the best cat-friendly dog breeds, new research has found. With Google searches for 'best dogs with cats' increasing by 55% in the last year, Canine Cottages has revealed which dogs can live peaceably alongside your feline friends. The two animals might often be portrayed as enemies, but that's certainly not always the case.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Litter#A Feeder Robot#Wifi
petguide.com

Here’s Why Your Cat Runs Out of the Litter Box

Most cats take to their litter boxes instantly. But there are situations where your cat avoids her litter box, and it may point to health problems. Have you ever noticed that your cat will go to his litter box, do his business, and then run out of there as though he’s being chased by something? Then you’ve probably wondered what the deal is with this odd behavior. A few possible explanations are below to help you better understand your feisty feline friend.
PETS
KIX 105.7

Cat Owners – Our Cats Are Nuts!

Well as if I needed confirmation, looks like science has discovered something about cats. They can be PSYCHOS! As a proud cat owner, I can tell you....DUH!. I have grown up with pets in my home since I was an infant. And since my line of work has taken me to various parts of the country, having a dog just isn't an option for me. I am not home enough, and not every place that you want to live will allow dogs. So having a cat was always a good choice, and they make great companions. But yes, they can do some crazy things!
PETS
republictimes.net

Big Billy | Pet of the Week

Big Billy has lots of street smarts but is quickly adapting to the life of luxury as an indoor cat. He came to us as a stray and would love to live like a king with you!. Big Billy is about 8 years old. Adult cats (seven months and older)...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Amazon
CNN

25 gifts for dog lovers, cat lovers and all pet parents

Looking for the best products to gift — and to get — this holiday season? Check out Underscored’s Holiday Guide here. Sure, you want to make sure you have the best gifts for your mom, dad and best friends, but there’s something even greater about finding the perfect gift for a pet — or someone who really, really loves them. Because we know plenty of pets and people like that, we rounded up 25 ideas that’ll make them purr, bark and hey, maybe even cry.
PET SERVICES
TrendHunter.com

Roving Household Pet Robots

The 'MeowMates' robot has been designed by Joint Technology Co., Ltd. as an advanced solution for pet owners to incorporate into their home when seeking out a way to keep a closer eye on their furry friend throughout the day. The robot works by being set up for use in the home and will work continuously to keep pets entertained throughout the day by roving around in a game-like manner, when desired. The unit will utilize a built-in camera to relay footage to the user's smartphone to let them keep an eye on their pet and their home from anywhere.
ELECTRONICS
ETOnline.com

The Best Cyber Monday Robot Vacuum Deals Are Still Available: Roomba, Shark, and More

Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals for 2021 are still happening today. Considering robot vacuum cleaners can cost upwards of $500, now is a great time to make cleaning the house a breeze and never sweep floors again. You can find tons of discounts on devices for the home within Amazon's Epic Daily Deals. Right now, we're seeing deals we haven't seen since Prime Day, including the OKP Life K2 robot vacuum cleaner that even Roomba owners are switching over to marked down at 64% off.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Roomba update helps robovacs clean up at Christmas

IRobot has just dropped a Christmas-friendly update for its new Roomba j7 and j7+ robot vacuums. It should mean less stress for folks with a real festive tree in their home as the machines will now zone in on all of those problematic pine needles that end up on the floor and stuck in your socks.
ELECTRONICS
fox5atlanta.com

Pet of the Day from Best Friends

Momma Cat had a litter of her own and how is looking for her forever home. She loves to be loved and will let you know when it's time to pet her.
PETS
Mashed

Pet Owners Are Unhappy With Aldi's Advent Calendars For Cats

From adorable melting snowmen to sweet gelato flights, Aldi's seasonal releases have been largely receiving positive reviews from customers. However, there is one holiday item that has been generating quite a few negative reviews online. This year, Aldi released several creative adult Advent calendars, featuring products like wine, cheese, premium chocolate, and beer, that are sure to delight just about every palette. But the affordable grocery chain didn't want people to have all the fun. In addition to releasing calendars with treats for humans, they also released a Pure Being Advent Calendar for cats. Featuring 25 all-natural salmon cat treats for each day of December, the calendar is designed to help get every member of the family, even the furry ones, involved in the holiday fun, according to Aldi.
PET SERVICES
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon’s Best Cyber Monday Deals on Apple, Robot Vacuums, Smart Kitchen Gear and More

Black Friday has come and gone — and Amazon is now knee-deep into Cyber Monday. Capping off a weekend of deals, the e-commerce giant is offering major markdowns on its own line of devices as well as smart TVs, Apple products, best-selling tablets, TV mounts, soundbars, Instant Pots, beauty, bedding, home goods and much more. The online marketplace is accepting returns until Jan. 31, 2022 on most purchases made between Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2021, making it easier for holiday shoppers to exchange unwanted or extra items. You can also get an additional $10 credit when you spend at least...
ELECTRONICS
KRON4

Best extended Cyber Monday deals on Amazon devices

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Amazon has been extremely busy releasing, refining and integrating its wide range of home electronics. Even with Cyber Monday in the rearview mirror, there are still plenty of great deals on Amazon smart speakers, tablets, headphones and more. But don’t hesitate, these prices won’t last for too long.
ELECTRONICS
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
521
Post
625K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy