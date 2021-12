After a 48-9 beating by the Chiefs, the Raiders are all but certain to clean house after the final game of the regular season. With the expectation being that a new general manager will be in the building next year, the Raiders probably aren’t going to drag Mike Mayock along into January. It wouldn’t benefit him or the organization to keep him around. If Mayock isn’t going to be a part of next season’s rebuild, why keep him around to talk about it?

