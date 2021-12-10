Listen tonight: Angels all around us

The music Bizet wrote for the play The Girl from Arles is filled with traditional folk melodies from Provence to give it a definite sense of place. We'll enjoy the second concert suite from L'Arlesienne during our music tonight, along with Rachmaninoff's astonishingly difficult Piano Concerto No. 3. Tune in at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
Rick Sowash says he wrote his Christmas Divertimento to capture the excitement and anticipation of the run up to the holiday. You can enjoy it during pour music this evening, along with a spectacular performance of Saint-Saens' Organ Symphony. Tune in at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
We'll enjoy a taste of all four seasons during our music this morning with Glazunov's ballet The Seasons. Our music also includes arrangements of Bach chorales that Richard Danielpour made for pianist Simone Dinnerstein. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
From Jazz To Metal, Plenty of Live Music This Weekend. Traci Rae Manos is a sixth-generation Arkansan, a poet, and a songwriter. Her latest album Ozark Daughter, was released in late October. Traci, along with collaborator Ben Bergstrom, recently paid a visit to our Firmin-Garner Performance Studio to talk about the album, and to perform a few songs for us.
Tonight the acclaimed Theatre of Voices and other renowned Early Music ensembles perform music for Christmas by Thomas Tallis, and hymns from Spain, Germany and France. Tune in at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
Aussie metalcore icons The Amity Affliction are back with their final song of 2021, ‘Death Is all Around’. The powerful new track arrives at the same as the release of the Queensland rocker’s limited-edition 7″ EP Somewhere Beyond the Blue. The EP features ‘Death is All Around’ alongside their other two singles of the year, ‘Like Love’ and ‘Give Up The Ghost’. You can find the full EP on their official website.
Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
Anyone who watched Family Ties during its seven-season run in the 1980s will remember the four kids of the Keaton family. Young Republican brother Alex was played by Michael J. Fox. Fashion-loving teen Mallory was portrayed by Justine Bateman. The role of youngest sibling Andy—a new addition in season 3—went to Brian Bonsall. And then there was sister Jennifer, who loved sports and who actually shared her parents' liberal political opinions, unlike her siblings. Jennifer was played by Tina Yothers, who started Family Ties as a nine-year-old and is now 48.
In the future, when they talk about performers who did it all the way to the end, they may talk about Michael Nesmith, who died Friday of heart failure at 78. When he enthusiastically pushed to do a Monkees farewell tour this fall with his longtime compatriot Micky Dolenz, he probably had little idea that the end was so close at hand, but certainly he and others knew that the window was closing on how long he had to put himself out in front of fans for any extended trek. Monkees devotees who saw the first few shows on the...
Vicente Fernández, one of Mexico's biggest cultural icons, died at age 81, Noticias Telemundo reports. The king of ranchera music sold more than 65 million albums and filmed more than 35 movies in a decades-long career that brought him international fame. His decades-long career earned him immense fame and...
SAN ANGELO, TX –– As ranchero music fans continue to mourn the loss of the legendary Vicente Fernandez, the King of Country is expressed his condolences on social media.
In a tweet Strait called Fernandez "one of my heroes."
TOM Cruise flew 300 Christmas cakes over from the US on his private jet to treat his Mission: Impossible crew. Insiders said the Top Gun star, 59, paid thousands to have the plane flown 5,500 miles across the Atlantic and back — with the sweet gifts from his favourite bakery collected on the way.
Billie Eilish wore an all-white ensemble after hosting and performing on ‘SNL’, stopping to sign autographs for fans outside of Dos Caminos restaurant. Billie Eilish, 19, rocked a cool white mini skirt heading to the Saturday Night Live after party! She paired the distressed, lace-up piece by Orseund Iris with an oversized chunky sweater and a pair of puffer inspired moon boots as she walked into New York City’s Dos Caminos on Dec. 11.
"Mom, I'm live!" giggled the 8-year-old as she ran around Kardashian's Calabasas home. North West just received a lecture from her mother Kim Kardashian for going live on their joint TikTok account without her permission. On Sunday December 13, the famous 8-year-old gave her followers an unfiltered tour of her...
Actor Henry Winkler had an auction recently to sell off items from some of his most infamous roles — from “Scream” to “Happy Days.”. One of the most expensive items in the auction happened to be the bike that Fonzie drove around in the hit sitcom “Happy Days.” Winkler’s character was a fan-favorite on the show. His slicked-back greaser look, complete with a worn-down leather jacket (also was sold) was always fully on display when he was on his bike.
Martha De Laurentiis, a producer whose credits include the film adaptations of Thomas Harris’ Red Dragon and Hannibal as well as NBC’s adaptation of the latter, died Sunday at her home after a battle with brain cancer. She was 67.
De Laurentiis was the wife of late producer Dino De Laurentiis, with whom she had two daughters, Carolyna De Laurentiis and Dina De Laurentiis. Dina released a statement Sunday after her mother’s death.
“My mother was both a warm, generous, optimistic soul — my father always referred to her as his ‘sunshine’ — and a fierce protector,” she said. “A treasured wife,...
