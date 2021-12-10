ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

'The Lord of the Rings: Gollum' Trailer Reveals a Tricksy Search for Precious

By Lacy Long
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the 2021 Game Awards, German studio Daedalic Entertainment announced their upcoming adventure game, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, is to be released in 2022. The trailer shown at the event gave us a quick sneak peek of what to expect in this trip to Middle Earth. The...

collider.com

Comments / 2

Related
ComicBook

The One Ring, a Lord of the Rings RPG, Available Now

Free League Publishing has released the new edition of The One Ring, a tabletop RPG based on The Lord of the Rings and other works written by JRR Tolkien. This is the second edition of The One Ring RPG, but is the first published by Free League Publishing after they acquired the license to publish Tolkien-based tabletop roleplaying games last year. Free League Publishing raised over $2 million on Kickstarter to fund the new edition in a Kickstarter earlier this year. The One Ring's original designers Francesco Nepitello and Marco Maggi return for the new edition, with the game still set in the 80-year period between The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. You can check out an official trailer for the game below:
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The biomechanical terrors of Scorn will release next fall

It has been a long ride since we first saw Scorn in 2016, but the horror shooter inspired by the works of H.R. Giger will finally release in October 2022. The release date trailer, above, show's precisely the kind of pseudosexual organic forms you should be prepared to deal with should you choose to play.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#German#Daedalic Entertainment#The Nintendo Switch
ComicBook

The Witcher Reveals The Last Wish Featurette Ahead of Season 2

The Witcher enters its second season later this month, and ahead of the show's sophomore season, Netflix has revealed a new featurette that dives into the story of Geralt and Yennefer and The Last Wish, which we saw play out throughout the first season. It recaps when Geralt made the wish that brought him and Yennefer together, though there is a debate of course as to whether their love is just due to the wish or if that just expedited the love that would eventually bloom. The new video walks fans through all of that and gets them up to speed for season 2, and you can watch it in the video above.
TV SERIES
Escapist Magazine

The Best Lord of the Rings Game Is the One You’ve Never Played

The first rule of Hobbit Fight Club is that you put newspaper down because it’s really hard to get Brandybuck brains out of the carpet. Hobbit fights probably weren’t what Beam Software had in mind when it created Lord of the Rings: Game One, also known as The Fellowship of the Ring: A Software Adventure, all the way back in 1985, releasing it onto PC and a range of 8-bit platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Trailer Teaser Celebrates Harry Potter Franchise

A new trailer teaser for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore has been released, letting Harry Potters fans know that the full trailer for the film will debut this Monday, December 13th. However, unlike so many "trailer teasers," this new promo for Fantastic Beasts 3 actually goes the extra mile (or minute, rather). Harry Potter fans are getting an entire trailer-length presentation that looks back over the entirety of the Harry Potter franchise, as well as its Fantastic Beasts prequel, with a beautifully cut sizzle reel of visual highlights from the franchise's achievements on the screen, stage, page, and real-life fandom it's inspired. Check that below!
MOVIES
NME

Watch the first cinematic trailer for ‘Star Wars Eclipse’

Lucasfilm Games and Quantic Dream have revealed the cinematic trailer for new game Star Wars Eclipse – check it out below. Following speculation, it’s been confirmed that the branching action-adventure game is currently in early development and will see players explore the world of The High Republic, which is set roughly 200 years before the well-known cinematic events of The Skywalker Saga.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
totalgamingnetwork.com

A Plague Tale: Requiem Gameplay Trailer

Not even a massive horde of rats could keep us from sharing this one. We were given a look at the gameplay that is to be expected in A Plague Tale: Requiem when it releases in 2022 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PC, and through the cloud on the Nintendo Switch. There is also confirmation that A Plague Tale: Requiem will be available at launch for Xbox Game Pass for consoles, PC, and through the cloud.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Lord of the Rings J.R.R. Tolkien Illustrated Edition Is 35% Off

For the first time since the original publication in 1954, a new edition of The Lord of the Rings includes illustrations, sketches, and maps from author J.R.R Tolkien. This follows popular exhibitions of his LOTR artwork that took place in New York, Paris, and Oxford, England in 2018. The book finally became available on last month and is shipping now. What's more, it is currently on sale for $48.99 (35% off) on Amazon, which is just a shade off the 40% all-time low that we saw around launch.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
epicstream.com

The Lord of the Rings Books in Order: Chronologically and by Release Date

Reading Tolkien can feel a little intimidating for some - and it shouldn't be!. Whether you're thinking of reading more of Tolkien's work in preparation for Amazon's The Lord of the Rings or The War of the Rohirrim, or, ideally, just because you love the Professor's world, you might not be sure where to start. The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings are quite obvious, but beyond that, reading Tolkien can feel a little intimidating for some - and it shouldn't be! Below, we share the order in which to read J. R. R. Tolkien's books; just bear in mind there's no single recipe for successful reading, so it might not be as straightforward as you think!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
epicstream.com

7 Must-Have Gifts For The Lord Of The Rings Fans

We're already well into December and the hunt is on for that perfect gift!. We've done some of the hard work for you and picked out what we think are some of the best gifts for The Lord Of The Rings fans at practically every budget, from collectables to unique twists on familiar favorites, here are a few of our top picks to get you started in your search!
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Witcher Season 2 Review - More Than Worth the Wait

It's been a long journey to The Witcher season 2, but the much anticipated season is finally here, and it is without a doubt more than worth the wait. It improves upon the foundation set by the first season in almost every conceivable way, moving away from less effective elements and leaning into others that enrich the experience ten-fold. The cast feels settled in their roles but thankfully expands upon their characters throughout the season, especially in the case of Geralt, Ciri, and Triss. While there are some changes from the books that will draw some attention, there are other moments that feel as if they stepped directly out of them to balance it out, and it all leads to an amazing season of television that no Witcher fan should miss.
TV SERIES
Polygon

Lord of the Rings’ Gollum is a singular performance without a sole author

Motion capture is the biggest technological advance in the field of screen acting since The Jazz Singer ushered in the era of synchronized sound in 1927, but it’s unclear where the field would be without the performance of Andy Serkis as Gollum in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers and its follow-up, The Return of the King. Jackson was not the first to use motion capture in a feature film, but he was the first to use it well, and Serkis’ work as Gollum is so persuasive that it would help birth a new kind of acting and filmmaking. Still, two decades in, it’s a bit difficult to describe, or understand, what it even means to talk about this new not-quite-live but not-quite-animated form of performance.
MOVIES
Collider

Best 'Lord of the Rings' Memes

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the premiere of Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, the first of three critically acclaimed films in Peter Jackson's record-breaking film adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's high fantasy novel. To celebrate, we've compiled some of the best Lord of the Rings memes the internet has to offer. There's lots of walking ahead, so hopefully, these will keep you entertained during the long, arduous journey!
MOVIES
psu.com

Lord Of The Rings: Gollum Teaser Showcased At The Game Awards 2021

Daedalic Entertainment has just shown off their upcoming title Lord Of The Rings: Gollum during The 2021 Game Awards. The teaser finally showed us a proper look at Gollum and how he deals with Smeagol, while also showing us some of the stealth action we can expect. Gollum take down...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy