'The Lord of the Rings: Gollum' Trailer Reveals a Tricksy Search for Precious

It's been a long journey to The Witcher season 2, but the much anticipated season is finally here, and it is without a doubt more than worth the wait. It improves upon the foundation set by the first season in almost every conceivable way, moving away from less effective elements and leaning into others that enrich the experience ten-fold. The cast feels settled in their roles but thankfully expands upon their characters throughout the season, especially in the case of Geralt, Ciri, and Triss. While there are some changes from the books that will draw some attention, there are other moments that feel as if they stepped directly out of them to balance it out, and it all leads to an amazing season of television that no Witcher fan should miss.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO