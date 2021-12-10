ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

WYDOT Pushes Back I-80 Estimated Opening Time to Saturday Morning

By Joy Greenwald
KGAB AM 650
KGAB AM 650
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Interstate 80 is now open. As of Friday at 4 p.m., the estimated opening time for eastbound I-80 from Evanston to Rawlins is in 16 to 18 hours. As of Friday at 3:30 p.m., the estimated opening time for eastbound I-80 from Evanston to Rawlins is in 17 to 19...

kgab.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KGAB AM 650

85 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming Wednesday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says wind gusts of up to 85 miles per hour are possible in southeast Wyoming on Wednesday. The agency says winds of at least 80 miles per hour are possible between Cheyenne and Laramie, with higher gusts possible elsewhere. The agency posted...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Remembering the July 16, 1979 Cheyenne Tornado

READ MORE: FLASHBACK - Laramie, WY Tornado June 6, 2018. July 16, 1979, the anniversary of the costliest tornado in Wyoming history. National Weather Service office in Cheyenne: ''On July 16, 1979, the most destructive tornado in Wyoming's history occurred at Cheyenne. The main ingredient for the development of the Cheyenne F3 tornado was an outflow boundary from previous thunderstorms moving south across western Nebraska."
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Blizzard Conditions Forecast In Parts of SE Wyoming Saturday

The Cheyenne office of the National Weather Service is warning of strong winds and blizzard conditions In parts of southeast Wyoming today:. Expanded high wind warnings into Cheyenne, Laramie, and Rawlins. Ground blizzard conditions and very strong winds expected this weekend! A Blizzard Warning has been issued for central Carbon County (including Rawlins) the north Snowy Range foothills (including Arlington/Elk Mountain), and the central Laramie range (including the Bordeaux area in between Wheatland and Chugwater). This goes into effect tonight through Saturday. A High Wind Warning will continue for each of these locations until 5PM Sunday after the Blizzard Warning expires. A High Wind Warning has also been issued for northern Carbon/Albany counties, Converse and Platte counties, and the south Laramie range in between Cheyenne and Laramie which goes into effect overnight tonight and lasts until 5PM Sunday. Widespread blowing snow could lead to whiteout conditions in the blizzard warning areas. Outside of these warnings, blowing snow could cause visibility to drop to 1 mile or less through Sunday. There is some uncertainty if the snow will be able to crust over on Saturday in Carbon/Albany counties, or if the ground blizzard risk will continue into Sunday. Wind gusts of 60-75 mph can be expected, with the highest gusts in the typical wind prone areas. Cold temperatures will linger west of I-25, and combined with the strong winds, this could lead to wind chill values as low as -20 degrees. Frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less in these conditions. Use caution if travelling with light or high-profile vehicles this weekend.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rawlins, WY
Local
Wyoming Traffic
City
Cheyenne, WY
City
Evanston, WY
State
Wyoming State
City
Laramie, WY
City
Elk Mountain, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Traffic
KGAB AM 650

92 MPH Wind Recorded In SE Wyoming Saturday

While southeast Wyoming residents are very familiar with wind speeds of 45 to 50 plus miles per hour--and sometimes even into the low-to-mid 60s range--wind gusts in southeast Wyoming at times this weekend ranged well above those parameters, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Watch! Wyoming Rancher Holds Morning Meeting With Cows

I could only imagine working a ranch in Wyoming. The only relevant experience I would have is working on my Grandfather's Southern Illinois farm growing up. Getting up early, collecting eggs, pulling weeds out of the bean field, picking and shucking corn. It was a lot of work, but I don't think my experience would surpass 5 out of 10 on what a Wyoming rancher does, day to day.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather And Climate#I 80#Wydot District#Noaa
KGAB AM 650

Ancestor Of The Crocodile Found In Wyoming. You Said What Now?

One of the best parts about living in Wyoming is all of the great wildlife and nature that we have at our disposal. There are animals here that you don't see anywhere else. Let's take a look at the prairie dog for instance. You can't find those guys all over the country. Same thing with the pronghorns. It's just interesting.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Wyoming Gas Prices Continue to Take Dip Before Weekend Hits

We're just over two weeks from Christmas and gas prices, which have been on the slow decline, took a slightly more significant dip this week, and are now just six cents higher than the national average. It was just a few months ago when Wyoming's average gas price was 40 cents higher than the national average. We're on the right track it seems.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Police Issue Accident Alert

Due to the high number of crashes related to the current hazardous road conditions, the Cheyenne Police Department has activated its Accident Alert System. Officers will only be responding to accidents involving injuries, drunk drivers, road blockage, or the inability to exchange information. Drivers involved in all other accidents should...
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Facebook
KGAB AM 650

NWS Cheyenne: Winter Storm Could Bring Up to 10 Inches of Snow

Widespread snowfall is expected across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle Thursday morning through Friday afternoon. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says the heaviest rates will be Thursday evening into Friday morning as snow spreads east into the Nebraska Panhandle. Accumulations greater than 4 inches to upwards of locally...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Needs to Step Up Its Game on List of Most Fun Cities

Who wants to have some fun? Pretty much everyone really. Of course, there is a different level and branding of what's fun for everyone. Some like to go out and enjoy the nightlife, maybe hit the bars, go to a concert, or maybe do some traveling and explore. Others might want to check out a flick at the movie theater or just Netflix and chill. Perhaps a video game. There's all types. But when it comes to the level of fun to be had in each individual city, where does Cheyenne rank?
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Three More Capitol Avenue Bronzes to Be Installed Wednesday

Three more bronzes will be installed along Capitol Avenue in downtown Cheyenne Wednesday, the city announced Tuesday. The pieces -- “Norma’s Calf” by Rich Haines, “Dakota Wind” by Martha Pettigrew, and “Promise of the Prairie” by George Lundeen -- are the second in a series of 28 bronzes that will eventually be installed on the corners of Capitol Avenue from the Cheyenne Depot to the Wyoming State Capitol.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

NWS Cheyenne: Heavy Snow Possible Late Tonight-Friday Morning

Much of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could see heavy snow late tonight through Friday morning. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says snow is expected to start falling in the mountains late tonight, spread to the lower elevations in Carbon and Albany counties Thursday morning, and then reach the plains Thursday afternoon.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

LOOK: No More Construction on Central Ave in Downtown Cheyenne!

Let the celebration begin! There's no more construction blocking lanes on Central Ave in downtown Cheyenne. All lanes are open!. For what seemed like an eternity, multiple lanes were shutdown on Central is was eventually reduced down to one lane for those heading south throughout the downtown portion of the capital city, but now all construction has finished up and it almost feels like a luxury driving downtown. Have a look...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

WATCH: Here’s What 138 MPH Winds In Montana Look Like

In Wyoming, we have a love/hate relationship with the wind. We appreciate that it keeps our air fresh, and weed out the weak ones. But, even the most jaded Wyomingite can get a bit frustrated when we have 4 days in a row of 90 mph wind guts with a steady 60 mph wind to go along with it.
MONTANA STATE
KGAB AM 650

Naughty Or Nice? Wyoming Supplies Santa With High Grade Coal

You better watch out! Seriously, you better. It's that time of the year and the old man up North is checking his list a couple of times to decide who gets toys and who gets a nice lump of coal. Have you ever gotten a lump of coal in your stocking? I can only imagine that would be demoralizing as a child. Seeing your siblings pull toys and candy out of their stockings while you reach in and grab what feels like a dusty, jagged rock.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy