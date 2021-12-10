ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State basketball vs. Wisconsin: How to watch and listen to the game Saturday

By Mark Russell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Ohio State vaulted back into the top 25 after upsetting Duke last week. Now the No. 21 Buckeyes welcome the No. 22 Wisconsin Badgers to Value City Arena for an important Big Ten matchup.

The Badgers are 8-1 on the season and looking to add more. But road wins are never easy in the Big Ten as the Blue Devils found out. Chris Holtmann’s squad has been playing well as of late but will need another solid outing to keep Wisconsin from sneaking out of Columbus with a win.

Games now — especially quadrant 1 one like this one — will be very important when it comes to seeding and inclusion in the NCAA Tournament come March. One of these two teams is getting a good resume builder on Saturday.

OHIO STATE
