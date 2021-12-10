ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Here's how much you need to make to be considered 'rich' in Denver

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12UYBv_0dJjhIEr00
Denver, Colorado, USA downtown city skyline at dawn. Photo Credit: Sean Pavone (iStock).

A recent data analysis released by GoBankingRates.com took at look at how much money one needs to make to be considered 'rich' in the 50 largest cities in America, defining rich as being in the top 20 percent of earners. Both Denver and Colorado Springs were ranked on the list.

Predictably, Denver ranked ahead of Colorado Springs, with its 'rich' residents making more money than those considered 'rich' an hour south.

In Denver, the lowest income that lands someone among the top 20 percent of earners is $141,801, which was the 10th highest among the largest 50 cities in the US. In Colorado Springs, the cut-off was $122,763 – enough for the city to rank 20th among the 50 cities included in the analysis.

If you're looking to break into the 'ultra-rich' category – the top 5 percent of earners – you'll need to make quite a bit more. The average top-5 percent earner in Denver makes $475,273 annually, while the average top-5 percenter in Colorado Springs makes $345,526.

Detroit had the lowest threshold to enter the top 20 percent of earners – $66,139 – and San Francisco had the highest – $239,840.

See the full study here.

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
OutThere Colorado

Denver named one of top ten American cities to celebrate New Year's

Still not sure where to go for New Year's Eve? According to a recent data analysis from WalletHub, Colorado's capital is one of the best cities in the country to ring in the new year. Th study of 100 U.S. cities evaluated 28 key indicators in order to make the determination, looking at categories like entertainment, food, costs, safety, and accessibility. ...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Denver, CO
Government
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Business
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city ranked as awful place for layovers – but is ranking deserved?

A recent analysis conducted by Lawn Love found that Denver is one of the worst places for a layover in the country. Considering 15 different factors, including data related to flight reliability, attraction accessibility from the airport, and affordability, the analysis ranked Denver as the 6th worst place for a layover among the country's 56 largest cities. One data point that brought Denver down was the number of delayed departures,...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado named in top 25 states with 'most Christmas spirit'

According to recent data analysis from getcenturylink.com, Colorado is one of the top 25 states with the 'most Christmas spirit.'. The study evaluated each states online activity and area culture by identifying six key metrics including:. Google searches for Christmas movies and gingerbread houses (29%) Online shopping (via Google shopping...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#Detroit#Cut Off#Gobankingrates Com
OutThere Colorado

'Little slice of hell' home hits market again in Colorado, with huge increase in listing price

Colorado Springs’ "little slice of hell" home is going back on the market after some major renovations. After the home at 4525 Churchill Court — described by a previous real estate agent as "every landlord’s nightmare" — sold to investors in early July, Colorado Springs real estate agent Sarah McGarry said that after significant renovations, the owners are ready to put it back on the market. Colorado Springs will again...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
OutThere Colorado

IT'S OFFICIAL: Snow lands in Denver, tying record set in 1887 and setting another

According to the National Weather Service, it's official – Denver has finally seen its first snow accumulation of the season. The Boulder branch of the National Weather Service took to Twitter just after 9:00 AM on Friday to make the announcement. As of then, Denver had accumulated .3 inches of snow – not much, but past the one-tenth of an inch threshold that makes the snowfall count. While snow was a possibility in Denver today, the chance of this happening, as of yesterday, was 64 percent.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Brewery moving into former air traffic control tower in Colorado

Come summer of 2022, Denver beer lovers will have a new option for brews in the Central Park neighborhood. Aviation-themed FlyteCo Brewing is moving into the historic Stapleton International Airport Control Tower, formerly occupied by Punch Bowl Social and vacant for 20 years prior to that. Stapleton International Airport was the main airport for the Denver area before it was replaced by Denver International Airport in 1996. “The decision to...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Bus service from Denver to the mountains returns Saturday

The state Department of Transportation on Thursday announced the return of Snowstang, as large amounts of snow began to fall in Colorado's high country. Snowstang caters to skiers and snowboarders, and the Denver-based bus line runs to the Arapahoe Basin, Copper Mountain, the Loveland Ski Area and Steamboat Springs. Routes...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
4K+
Followers
693
Post
860K+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy