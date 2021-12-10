Watch new videos for classic holiday tunes from The Beach Boys, Marvin Gaye & The Jackson 5

Bing Crosby, Burl Ives, Ella Fitzgerald, The Jackson 5 and others receive first-ever holiday videos. This holiday season, UMe has once again teamed up with legendary artists and estates to create official animated videos for some of the most beloved holiday songs in the Christmas canon from the likes of Bing Crosby, Burl Ives, Dean Martin, Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, The Jackson 5, Jimmy Durante, Marvin Gaye, and Nat King Cole. Most of the animated videos were produced by Fantoons Animation Studios, with Ella Fitzgerald’s “Sleigh Ride” created by the team at Pixel Park; The Jackson 5’s “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” animated by Troy Browne and Chaz Bottoms, with puppets created by Adam Kreutinger and operated by puppeteers Alex Griffin and Jayden Libran; and Marvin Gaye’s “I Want To Come Home For Christmas” directed by Tim Fox and animated by Daniel Crossan. The videos span a variety of styles and themes and feature animators from all over the world putting their unique spin on the holidays.

