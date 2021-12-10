ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch new videos for classic holiday tunes from The Beach Boys, Marvin Gaye & The Jackson 5

Cover picture for the articleMusic videos weren't a big thing when some beloved holiday songs were first recorded, but now a bunch of new animated clips have been created for those Christmas classics. The Beach Boys' "The Man with All The Toys," The Jackson 5's "Santa Claus Is...

“I am heartbroken”: Monkee Micky Dolenz and other stars react to Mike Nesmith’s death

Micky Dolenz, now the last living member of The Monkees, has taken to social media to mourn his late bandmate, Mike Nesmith, who died on Friday at the age of 78. "I’m heartbroken. I’ve lost a dear friend and partner," writes Dolenz, along with a recent photo of the two men embracing onstage. "I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick."
UMe releases Christmas videos feat Beach Boys, Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, others

Bing Crosby, Burl Ives, Ella Fitzgerald, The Jackson 5 and others receive first-ever holiday videos. This holiday season, UMe has once again teamed up with legendary artists and estates to create official animated videos for some of the most beloved holiday songs in the Christmas canon from the likes of Bing Crosby, Burl Ives, Dean Martin, Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, The Jackson 5, Jimmy Durante, Marvin Gaye, and Nat King Cole. Most of the animated videos were produced by Fantoons Animation Studios, with Ella Fitzgerald’s “Sleigh Ride” created by the team at Pixel Park; The Jackson 5’s “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” animated by Troy Browne and Chaz Bottoms, with puppets created by Adam Kreutinger and operated by puppeteers Alex Griffin and Jayden Libran; and Marvin Gaye’s “I Want To Come Home For Christmas” directed by Tim Fox and animated by Daniel Crossan. The videos span a variety of styles and themes and feature animators from all over the world putting their unique spin on the holidays.
Christmas Songs: 25 Classic Rock/Pop Tunes to Get into the Holiday Spirit

Now that it’s finally December, it’s time to fully embrace Christmas songs. (Sure, some may have started long ago, but many like to wait until Thanksgiving is in the rearview.) To help fully get into the holiday spirit, consider adding these 25 songs to your Christmas playlist. Leave it to...
New Song: Summer Walker – ‘I Want to Come Home for Christmas’ [Marvin Gaye Cover]

After previously getting her fans in the holiday spirit with her take on ‘Santa Baby’ (found aboard the holiday compilation project ‘Home for the Holidays’), singer-songwriter Summer Walker is ringing in the winter with a stunning rendition of Marvin Gaye‘s classic, ‘I Want to Come Home for Christmas.’. Released as...
Leon Bridges performs Marvin Gaye’s ‘Purple Snowflakes’ on TODAY

As the Citi Music series continues, singer-songwriter Leon Bridges joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to share his soulful cover version of the Marvin Gaye classic “Purple Snowflakes.” He says he first heard the original while waiting tables, and it was seared in his memory.Dec. 7, 2021.
Watch the new video by Rauli V!

Today we are excited to bring you the premiere of the new video from Baltimore/DC based alternative rock singer-songwriter Rauli V! The video is for his new song "Problems". Speaking to Punknews Rauli V said of the song,. "I’ve spent so much of this year trying to escape my baggage...
Quartet to perform classics, holiday tunes

LAPEER — The holiday season is here and Six Mile Strings is coming to make it memorable. The Center for the Arts of Greater Lapeer will host string quartet 6 Mile Strings (6MS) at 7:30 p.m. on December 11 at The Pix Theatre. The Detroit ensemble is comprised of members...
The Beach Boys to perform in Oxford for multi-city holiday tour

The Beach Boys announced a multi-city “Holiday Harmonies” tour that will feature a one-night show in Oxford on Dec. 11 at the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts. With over 100 million records worldwide and more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards, The Beach Boys are...
15+ holiday stage shows in CT, from classic to wacky

During the holidays, shows like "The Nutcracker" ballet and "A Christmas Carl" are staples of the season. But The magic of the holidays comes alive all month long with stage shows that range from the classics to wacky ones featuring the ghost of Judy Garland and parodies of traditional tales. There are also circus acts, celebrity concerts and kids shows happening all month long.
The Beach Boys Will Perform Holiday Classics, Old Favorites at Ford Center

“Wouldn’t it be nice” to go down to “Kokomo” and visit “Little Saint Nick” this Christmas?. Grammy award-winning and Rock & Roll Hall Fame band, The Beach Boys, will be in Oxford later this month to take us on that wishful journey. The 2021 Beach Boys Holiday Harmonies tour will...
The Search For New Holiday Classics

Ten years ago, Michael Bublé celebrated the holidays with Christmas, a 15–track collection of established yuletide classics spiked with one newly written song. It was an instant success and has dominated the fourth quarter ever since: As of Nov. 30, before the holidays had even kicked in, its tracks had been streamed 110 million times in 2021 alone; since 2011, Christmas has moved over 6 million equivalent album units and its songs have accumulated 1.9 billion on-demand streams in the United States, according to MRC Data.
2021 holiday music guide: Fresh tunes from Kelly Clarkson, Ritchie Blackmore, Steve Perry & more

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Music is as much a part of the winter holidays as fruitcakes, ugly sweaters and gift cards. From prayers to pop songs, 24-7 radio formats to streaming Yule logs, there’s never a shortage of tunes to play while shopping or celebrating. This year is no exception, with the usual assortment of holiday-themed releases coming from all corners of the music world.
Alicia Keys’ ‘Keys’ album returns her to her piano homebase

New York (AP) — Alicia Keys hasn’t felt completely free for much of her career. That may sound surprising, but these days the heralded musician is loving the makeup-free skin she’s in and settled into a space of confidence and liberation. That’s readily apparent in her eighth studio album, “KEYS,” which represents a back-to-basics approach […] The post Alicia Keys’ ‘Keys’ album returns her to her piano homebase appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
The Most Covered Song In Music History

Some of the most successful singers of all time did not begin their careers as singers. They started out as songwriters. Ed Sheeran wrote songs for others before he became a megastar. So did Katy Perry. On the other hand, some songwriters wrote songs for other artists throughout their careers. The Bee Gees did this […]
