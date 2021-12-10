Investigation Continuing Into Killing of Rapper in Inglewood

Photo: Getty Images

INGLEWOOD (CNS) - The investigation was continuing today into the killing of Compton rapper Slim 400, who was gunned down in Inglewood.

The shooting was reported about 8 p.m. Wednesday at Manchester Boulevard and Seventh Avenue. The Los Angeles County coroner's office on Friday identified the slain man as 34-year-old Vincent Cochran Jr.

Paramedics sent to the location at the request of Inglewood police took the mortally wounded man to a hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Police have not released details of their investigation into the killing.

According to CBS2, officers on patrol heard the gunshots and responded to find a man on the ground with gunshot wounds.

TMZ.com reported that the rapper apparently was shot as he sat in a vehicle in a driveway.

According to TMZ, Slim was born to military parents in Germany, moved to Los Angeles as a young child and was raised in Compton. The rapper was later discovered and signed by the now-nonexistent Pu$haz Ink music label -- the same one made popular by YG and DJ Mustard.

``Slim narrowly escaped death back in the summer of 2019 when he was shot nine times in L.A.,'' TMZ reported. ``Slim claimed he was ambushed in the attack while visiting family in Compton.''

