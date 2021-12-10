Douglas' surprising emergence sparks Packers' defense

Aaron Rodgers has been getting a lot of attention both on and off the field over the last year-plus. Sunday night, he’ll get a lot of attention on the field. The Green Bay Packers are set to host the Chicago Bears in a primetime game on Sunday Night Football. It should be a fun one.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Some fans did not get to witness the conclusion of the Green Bay Packers’ 17-0 win over the Seattle Seahawks. According to the Green Bay Police Department, during Sunday’s game, there were two arrests and ten people were ejected. The ejections were due to multiple misconduct violations.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
The Green Bay Packers are coming off a bye week. The NFC North franchise is set to play a big divisional game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday night. All eyes will be on Aaron Rodgers following his comments about the Bears fan base. All eyes will be on Rodgers’...
The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
It was an entertaining first half between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, where both teams combined for 48 first-half points and some thrilling touchdowns. But things quickly changed in the second half, where we got to a point in the game where we knew...
Veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb suffered a core muscle injury during the Packers’ Week 13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. And during the team’s bye this past week, he underwent surgery to address the issue. On Thursday, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur said Cobb would be...
This week’s Sunday Night Football game will feature one of the best rivalries in the NFL, pitting the Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears. This is the second matchup of the season for the Packers and the Bears. Earlier this year, the Packers beat the Bears in Chicago....
The Chicago Bears hired Matt Nagy in 2018 — and it has been quite the roller coaster since. As the team nears the end of the 2021 season, questions about the coach’s future have reached a fever pitch. But remember: The franchise never has fired a coach at midseason before. Before we look ahead, let’s look back at Nagy’s Bears career. Jan. 8, 2018: Nagy hired as the franchise’s 16th head coach ...
10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears looked like a team that could hang in there with the Green Bay Packers for a half before things snapped back to reality and it turned into what too many of the recent encounters have been — a runaway — as Aaron Rodgers dominated and Matt Nagy’s offense wilted in a 45-30 blowout. 1. There’s a riddle for the offseason ahead, and I write that with the ...
