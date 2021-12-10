NOTE TO READERS about web updates

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By LIZ SAUCHELLI -
Valley News
 3 days ago

Because of work being done on Valley News servers...

www.vnews.com

Valley News

Forum, Dec. 10: I know ‘The Infantryman’ in Lebanon as ‘dad’s statue’

I know ‘The Infantryman’ in Lebanon as ‘dad’s statue’. My sister, Betty Bonneau of Canaan, recently sent me a copy of the Sunday Valley News article about restoring the cannonball statue in front of Lebanon’s Soldiers Memorial Building (“A monumental undertaking: As Upper Valley statues deteriorate, their futures remain in doubt,” Nov. 28). As I read the article, I thought I might offer a “human interest” angle on the story.
MILITARY
Boston

Omicron is a dress rehearsal for the next pandemic

America’s response to the variant highlights both how much progress we have made over the past two years — and how much work remains. When scientists discovered the highly mutated omicron variant of the coronavirus last month, it set off an eerily familiar chain of events. Health experts...
SCIENCE
Valley News

Forum, Dec. 11: Papering over real truths of racism

After the passage of the so-called “Right to Freedom from Discrimination in Public Workplaces and Education Law,” the introduction of Rep. Alicia Lekas’ bill, “An Act Relative to Teachers’ Loyalty,” should come as no surprise. At least the bill wears its intolerance proudly in its very title, unlike the earlier measure. It is a chilling throwback to McCarthy-era loyalty tests.
SOCIETY
Valley News

Column: Digital learning liberates students, faculty

Hybrid teaching through Zoom and other digital platforms during the COVID-19 epidemic has been an illuminating as well as unsettling experience for many of us, especially for college students. “Uncertainty about the pandemic and fear of infection are among the top sources of stress for this generation,” reports a nationwide...
EDUCATION
Valley News

Forum, Dec. 13: Recipe for disaster for nurses

You carried an article headlined “Chasing the Money” from The Washington Post (Dec. 7). The Washington Post is owned by Jeff Bezos, who has more money than God. Bezos also does not know how to share. The article is about nurses taking control of their worklife by being travelers to high-need medical facilities and receiving much improved wages. Those who do women’s work, like nurses and teachers, are supposed to remain U.S. sacrificial lambs. When men get into these professions, they make more money and rise to the top — and the article featured a male nurse traveler.
HEALTH
BlogHer

The Best Online Course Websites for Scrappy Entrepreneurs

Even if you have ample resources, cutting costs as an entrepreneur is almost always a good thing. The beauty of the internet is that you no longer have to drop major cash to pick up a new skill. Thanks to the best online course websites, you can learn how to do something you would otherwise pay someone else to do. Whether it’s coding for your website, mastering SEO for more page views, or basic marketing tactics, these are just a few of the many topics you can find on some of our go-to learning platforms. Some are free and some are...
INTERNET

