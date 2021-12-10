NOTE TO READERS about web updates

You carried an article headlined “Chasing the Money” from The Washington Post (Dec. 7). The Washington Post is owned by Jeff Bezos, who has more money than God. Bezos also does not know how to share. The article is about nurses taking control of their worklife by being travelers to high-need medical facilities and receiving much improved wages. Those who do women’s work, like nurses and teachers, are supposed to remain U.S. sacrificial lambs. When men get into these professions, they make more money and rise to the top — and the article featured a male nurse traveler.
