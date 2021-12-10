NOTE TO READERS about web updates

At least three of WhatsApp’s previous beta releases have been dedicated to the Reaction notifications feature. With message reactions being slowly rolled across regions for the community, WhatsApp also decided to introduce notifications to the mix. Much like when someone reacts to an Instagram DM or a Facebook message, reaction notifications will tell an individual which user reacted to their message. Another similarity to Facebook and Instagram’s notifications is that WhatsApp’s notifications do not feature the exact reaction being used, instead opting to just inform users. It should be noted, however, that Facebook’s like notifications are considered distinct from the platform’s reaction notifications. Overall, there really isn’t much more substance to both the feature itself and its implications on WhatsApp.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO