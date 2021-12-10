ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Steelrising cinematic introduces us to the sublime Aegis, The Angel of Death

By Chris Moyse
Destructoid
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a part of last night’s Game Awards festivities, publisher Nacon offered up a new cinematic trailer for its automated take on the French Revolution, Steelrising, currently in development for a summer 2022 release on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S. The cinematic gives a little more backstory...

www.destructoid.com

Comments / 0

