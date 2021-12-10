Dog Lost For Weeks Can’t Believe Mom And Dad Are Here To Get Her | The Dodo

Anyone who's seen a child seeth with anger knows how hard it can be to calm them down. A video of a mother calming her angry son with a heart-to-heart talk is winning hearts on the internet. Destiny Bennett's 5-year-old son was shaking with rage as he headed out of their home but she decided to calm him down by telling him how much she loved him and you can slowly sense him calming down. Bennett, a Mom-of-three who hails from Las Vegas, used her love for her son to relax him and it goes to show the power of parenting and shape up children's world views and character. What Bennett didn't realize at the time of the incident was that the sweet moment was captured on their door camera.

