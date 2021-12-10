ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orient Express on track to return to Italy

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Orient Express La Dolce Vita will welcome its first passengers in 2023 as six trains embark on itineraries across 14 regions including three international destinations from Rome to Paris, Istanbul and Split. Stopovers in Rome can feature...

Jet2.puts winter 2022/23 city breaks on sale

Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks unveiled their city breaks and Christmas Markets programmes for winter 2022/23. A dozen destinations are on sale for customers and independent travel agents to choose from. It will operate scheduled services to a range of city break hotspots such as Budapest, Rome, Krakow and Prague next winter.
businesstraveller.com

Orient Express at Taj Palace, New Delhi celebrates 38 years

Orient Express is celebrating its 38th anniversary this December. In honour of this milestone, the iconic restaurant has curated a limited edition menu featuring an extensive selection of nostalgic favourites and timeless signatures along with contemporary renditions. Inspired by the legendary long-distance train which ran from Paris to Istanbul until...
The Independent

The best boutique hotels in Bristol

There’s a lot more to Bristol than Brunel and Banksy. From its thriving Harbourside – complete with shipping container village and campaigning Stokes Croft – to cool Southville, antiques enclave Old Market and the upmarket Clifton Village, there’s truly something for everyone. Hotels in and around ‘Brizzle’ (the city’s affectionate nickname, a reference to its residents’ instantly recognisable accent) range from glamorous out of town lodges through classic mid-century establishments to arty hipster joints, with something to suit all tastes. The best hotels in Bristol are:Best for views: Avon Gorge by Hotel du Vin, Booking.comBest for hipsters: Artist Residence,...
travelmole.com

CDC warns Americans to avoid France, Portugal

France and Portugal are the latest European tourist hot spots to be flagged by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as high risk destinations. Thy join more than 70 other countries on the ‘Level 4: Very High’ list which is the highest tier for Covid infection risk.
travelmole.com

Japan National Tourism Organization reboots travel trade platform

The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) has relaunched its UK travel trade website – www.japan.travel/en/uk/trade. The platform features news, resources, webinars and giveaway campaigns across Japan to prepare agents for when the Japanese border reopens. Agents can keep up to date with monthly newsletters, online training as well as...
travelmole.com

Etihad inks codeshare pact with Italy’s ITA Airways

Etihad Airways and new Italian national carrier ITA Airways have signed a codeshare agreement. The partnership is designed to boost business travel and tourism between Italy and the UAE, and offer easier connectivity via hubs Rome Fiumicino, Milan Malpensa and Abu Dhabi. Codeshare flights are available for sale. ITA Airways...
ARTnews

Italian Artworks to ‘Return Home’ for Initiative Showcasing Country’s More Remote Museums

In an effort to capitalize on its large network of state-backed museum collections, Italy will send 100 works of art normally held in world-class institutions to more remote locales. As part of the Ministry of Culture’s initiative termed “100 opere tornano a casa” (100 Works Return Home), works from 14 of Italy’s premier museums, including Florence’s Uffizi Galleries and Milan’s Pinacoteca di Brera, will visit other institutions as a way of bringing traffic to less-often-visited sites across Italy’s peninsula. The initiative’s name refers to the fact that, when some of these works travel, they’ll be going back to the sites to...
The Independent

Passengers furious after Las Vegas airport staff demand extra tests to travel to UK

“At home or online testing is NOT accepted for travel” – so read a large hand-drawn sign at McCarran airport in Las Vegas over the weekend.The sign warned British Airways passengers that only a professionally administered test was acceptable for travel to the UK.It is understood the sign was put up by a member of staff of a ground handling agency at Las Vegas airport.Some BA passengers who had self-administered tests – some of which had been sold by the airline – say they were told to pay around $200 (£152) for a second at an airport testing centre.The writer...
Thrillist

American Airlines Is Cutting a Bunch of International Routes Next Year

Although more and more people are looking to get out and see the world, variants be damned, airlines are having a hard time keeping up with the demand. Staffing shortages, and now aircraft shortages, have plagued the industry. Now, American Airlines is cutting several international routes as a result. Due...
eturbonews.com

Airport to fine airlines $3,500 for every unvaccinated passenger

Ghana’s health service reported last week that COVID-19 cases recorded at Kotoka International Airport accounted for about 60% of total infections in the country. Kotoka International Airport in Ghana’s capital city of Accra announced that it will start fining the airlines $3,500 for every passenger who has not been vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Independent

Airline worker falls asleep in cargo hold before take-off and is only discovered when plane arrives in UAE

A baggage loader from the Mumbai airport fell asleep in the cargo hold of an Indigo Airlines Abu Dhabi-bound flight and was discovered only after the aircraft landed on Sunday.The incident took place on Airbus A320 aircraft that operated as flight 6E 1835 and took off after 2.30am IST on Sunday, safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.The worker, after loading bags into the aircraft, allegedly fell asleep behind the baggage section. “Post loading of baggage in aircraft, one of the loader engaged on the aircraft relaxed in baggage compartment 1 and fell asleep behind the baggage. The...
travelmole.com

Inbound tourism set for ‘thoroughly depressing’ Christmas

Inbound tourism businesses are reeling with 86% confirming or expecting Omicron-related near-term cancellations. The damaging impact of the Omicron variant has been laid bare in a new survey by travel trade association UKinbound. Over 100 member businesses, including inbound tour operators, accommodation providers and attractions from across the country, provided...
wkzo.com

Boy who survived gondola crash returns to Italy after custody battle

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – A six-year-old boy, the sole survivor of an Italian cable car disaster who was kidnapped and taken to Israel by his grandfather, flew back to Italy on Friday night following a nearly three-month custody battle, the boy’s aunt said. Israel’s Supreme Court this week rejected a request...
