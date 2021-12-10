ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Battlestar Gallactica’ Star Mary McDonnell & Husband Randle Mell Split

extratv
extratv
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rQXg0_0dJjdQcv00

"Battlestar Gallactica” actress Mary McDonnell and her husband Randle Mell have called it quits after 37 years of marriage.

According to the court documents obtained by The Blast, McDonnell filed for “legal separation” in Los Angeles.

The cause for the split is currently unknown.

The news comes after they put their Pacific Palisades home on the market for $3.5 million.

Six years ago, Mary opened up on their marriage, telling The Press of Atlantic City, “In our case, we’re both very stubborn. That doesn’t mean we don’t fight a lot, it’s an Achilles heel kind of thing. There are power struggles that happen in my marriage that are just ridiculous because we’re both very stubborn. But, in the long haul, that stubbornness has helped us get through the tough times. And I think we found each other through like-minded values.”

She added, “I dated a lot of actors before my husband, but I didn’t date very many actors who came from a big family, who wanted a family, who loved sports… he was like, ‘Check, check, check.’ And he was incredibly talented. I never develop a crush on an actor unless they’re talented. Randy was so talented, and we have the same values still. I think that’s extremely important in a marriage. I think there has to be a friendship.”

Mary and Randle, who were co-stars in “Grand Canyon,” have two adult children, Olivia and Michael.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Is Officially Divorced

A year after announcing their split, Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova are officially divorced. Us Weekly reported that their divorce was finalized in October 2021. Samodanova filed for divorce back in December 2020 shortly after news broke about their split. The dancers share two children together, Olivia and Zlata.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HollywoodLife

Bruce Willis & Wife Emma Heming Share Rare Photo With Daughters Evelyn, 7, & Mabel, 9 — Photo

Bruce Willis and Emma Hening enjoyed a low key Thanksgiving with their girls as they visited a neighborhood park. Bruce Willis, 65, and Emma Heming, 43, shared a rare photo of their daughters Evelyn, 7, and Mabel, 9, on Thanksgiving! The couple marked the holiday with a quiet visit to a park where they snapped the cute picture holding wooden walking sticks, later shared by Emma to Instagram on Nov. 26. “The thing that I’ve come to realize about gratitude is it grounds me to the here and now—not the things of my past or the worries of the future,” she began her caption.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Heath Freeman Dies: ‘Bones,’ ‘NCIS,’ ‘ER’ Actor Was 41

Heath Freeman, the actor best known for playing serial killer Howard Epps across two seasons of Bones, has died at 41. Reality TV star and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler was the first to post about Freeman’s death. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news. Montifiore issued the following statement to Deadline: We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Mcdonnell
Syracuse.com

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor found dead at 69

Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News (TNS) Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after...
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Battlestar#Star Mary Mcdonnell#The Blast#Mcdonnell
International Business Times

Heath Freeman Dead: ‘Bones’ Actor Passes Away In His Sleep

Heath Freeman, who graced the small screen as a calculating killer on Fox’s “Bones,” passed away on Sunday. He was 41. Freeman’s demise was first announced by his pals in the industry, with Shanna Moakler being among the first to pay tribute to him on social media. The model turned...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Brooke Shields Jokes Daughter Grier, 15, Is in the ‘A–hole’ Stage

Teen time! Brooke Shields’ eldest daughter, Rowan, is in her freshman year at Wake Forest University, but her 15-year-old daughter, Grier, is still at home. “It’s so much fun,” the actress, 56, sarcastically told Dax Shepard and Monica Padman on Monday, December 6, of raising teenagers, calling Rowan and Grier “18 and a–hole,” respectively.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

'Basketball Wives' Star 'Offered' to Allow Husband to Have Baby With Another Woman

Tami Roman has a lot of women scratching their heads at her latest revelation. The former Basketball Wives star is happily married to Reggie Youngblood. Roman has two adult daughters by her ex-husband Kenny Anderson. Youngblood, who is nearly 20 years younger than Roman, does not have any children of his own, but desires his own family. Due to Roman's age and health issues, as well as her burgeoning career, she is unable to give Youngblood any kids. But Roman says she has a solution: allow Youngblood to have a baby by another woman.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Charlie Sheen’s Daughter Sami Rocks Sparkly Cross Wrap Halter Top At Harry Styles Concert — Photos

Sami Sheen channeled her inner Harry Styles with a sparkly top and pant set at the singer’s ‘Love On Tour’ in Los Angeles. Sami Sheen rocked a sparkly wrap halter top and pant set at Harry Styles’ concert in Los Angeles. The 17-year-old daughter of actor Charlie Sheen and ex-wife Denise Richards posed with a colorful Pride flag outside of The Forum in an Instagram post shared on Monday, Nov. 22.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Lisa Brown, 'Guiding Light' and 'As the World Turns' Actress, Dead at 67

Lisa Brown, a beloved soap opera star who appeared on both Guiding Light and As The World Turns, died on Nov. 24 after a brief illness. She was 67. The Kansas City, Missouri native was a three-time Daytime Emmy nominee and made her last appearances on Guiding Light in 2009, just before the long-running soap finished its run.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Gossip

Thomas Wells, Former X Factor Star, Dead After Horrifying Accident

The world of reality television is in mourning. Thomas Wells, who competed on The X Factor among other well-known singing competitions back in the day, died on November 13, his wife Jessica has confirmed on Facebook. He was 46 years old. "I feel like it's not real but I know...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

‘9-1-1’ Star Rockmond Dunbar Written Off Show After Refusing COVID-19 Vaccination

“9-1-1” fans won’t be seeing the character Michael Grant anymore after actor Rockmond Dunbar departed the show over his vaccination status. Dunbar, 48, was reportedly written off the emergencies services series after he failed to comply with the COVID-19 vaccine mandates that TV productions have recently started to implement, according to Deadline.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

The Tragic Story of Child Actress Judith Barsi

Anyone who was around during the 1980s will probably remember an adorable and talented child star named Judith Barsi. She made her first on-screen appearance in 1984 in a TV mini-series called Fatal Vision. From then on, Judith became a fixture in the entertainment industry through a variety of small roles. Despite her young age, it was clear that she had all of the key ingredients to propel her to superstardom. Sadly, however, Judith’s career would be cut short when she was tragically murdered in 1988. Although her young life was cut short, Judith’s legacy continues to live on in her work and all of the people she touched. Keep reading to learn more about Judith Barsi’s tragic story.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Essence

Actress Raven Goodwin Marries In Stunning Fashion With Intimate Ceremony In Greece

The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter present. Actress Raven Goodwin of Good Luck Charlie, Being Mary Jane and The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel fame is celebrating an important anniversary. Wearing a gown made by designer Christian Omeshun, she said “I do” with longtime love Wiley Battle in October and just rang in their one-month anniversary. The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini, Greece with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter, Riley, present.
BEAUTY & FASHION
extratv

extratv

53K+
Followers
3K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy