(Update 11/29/21 11:20 am EST): With Cyber Monday now in motion, we've made sure our guide to the best wearable deals we can find is up to date. The Black Friday barrage has officially turned into a Cyber Monday avalanche. We're continuously curating a big list of the best deals we can find, but among the discounts so far, we've spotted a number of worthwhile deals on smartwatches and fitness trackers we've previously recommended, including several picks from our recently updated guide to the best smartwatches. And if you're already strapped up with a tracker and looking for the next great way to use it, we're also seeing a few good deals on higher-end fitness machines we can vouch for.

ELECTRONICS ・ 15 DAYS AGO