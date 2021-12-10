ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longtime Biden Aide Catherine Russell Named UNICEF Chief

By VOA News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA longtime aide to U.S. President Joe Biden has been named executive director of UNICEF. Catherine Russell, who is currently the director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office and assistant to the president, will be...

AFP

Biden staffer appointed as director of UNICEF

Catherine Russell, a senior official of US President Joe Biden's administration, has been named head of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), a UN spokesperson announced Friday. Russell, 60, is currently the director of the White House Office of Presidential Personnel and assistant to the president. Appointed by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Russell will replace fellow American Henrietta Fore, who resigned in July to care for her ailing husband. During her career Russell has advocated for women and girls as a senior advisor on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and as an ambassador for global womenâs issues in Barack Obama's administration, a White House press release said.
UN Foundation Congratulates New UNICEF Executive Director Catherine M. Russell

United Nations Foundation President and CEO Elizabeth Cousens issued the following statement welcoming the appointment of Catherine M. Russell as the next Executive Director of UNICEF:. “The UN Foundation congratulates Catherine Russell on her appointment as the next Executive Director of UNICEF. Her appointment comes at an especially critical time;...
Barack Obama
Joe Biden
Comments / 0

