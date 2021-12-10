Sisters Review – Red Sea International Film Festival 2021

A long-standing blood feud between rival families gets reignited in this savage, vividly realised tale. Dir/scr: Nithin Lukose. India. 2021. 101 mins. It says something about the level of unrest in a region when each village has its own professional diver whose job it is to haul the bodies of murder victims from the bottom of the river. But especially spare a thought for the person assigned to work the river near the home of Johnny (Basil Paulose): indeed, a blood feud between his family and that of his fiancee Anna (Vinitha Koshy) has cut a swathe through generations of local menfolk. And now, with the release of Johnny’s uncle from prison, the hostilities have reignited yet again. This story of the futility and inevitability of generational violence and cycles of revenge may be familiar — it’s a narrative which, after all, has played out many times before in many locations. But the world of Nithin Lukose’s feature debut is vividly realised, captured with a savage and relentless beauty.

