ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Sing 2 Review – Red Sea International Film Festival 2021

By Zehra Phelan
heyuguys.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuster Moon and his ragtag of animal friends are back to put on the show to end all shows in Garth Jennings sequel. The follow-up to the 2016 offering which saw Moon (Matthew McConaughey) strive to save his theatre with an X-Factor style show is guaranteed to put a smile on...

www.heyuguys.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Take’: Adele’s Vegas Show Breaks Ticket Records, Tom Holland Finds Post ‘Spider-Man’ Role

It looks like the show…will go on? The Golden Globes nominations come next week, but the Hollywood Foreign Press Association remains under heavy scrutiny and the awards ceremony has no broadcast partner, meaning the show won’t be airing on NBC this year. Still, the HFPA is unveiling the nominations bright and early on Monday, but with no official submissions or support for studios or celebrities, who won’t be on hand for the noms being announced. Meanwhile, the 2022 Oscar race continues to heat up with NYFCC and AFI winners announced this past week.
MOVIES
Variety

Jennifer Lopez Rom-Com ‘Marry Me’ to Debut Simultaneously in Theaters and on Peacock

“Marry Me,” a musical romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez, will debut on Peacock on Feb. 11, 2022, the same day as its theatrical release. The Universal Pictures film was intended to premiere exclusively on the big screen, but the studio opted to shake up its release plan at a time when dramas and comedies — and basically any movie that isn’t part of a major film franchise — have struggled to sell tickets in theaters. Over the weekend, Steven Spielberg’s well-reviewed musical “West Side Story” fell short of box office expectations, continuing a discouraging pandemic-era trend for adult-centric titles, including Will Smith’s...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taron Egerton
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Tori Kelly
Person
Bono
Person
Nick Kroll
Person
Simon Cowell
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
Person
Halsey
Person
Garth Jennings
Person
Bobby Cannavale
Person
Reese Witherspoon
heyuguys.com

Rehana Maryam Noor Review – Red Sea International Film Festival 2021

The second feature from director Abdullah Mohammad Saad became the first Bangladeshi film to play at the Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard section. An intense feminist operating theatre of righteous sexist resistance focuses on one woman’s determination to bring an abusive Doctor to justice. The handheld...
MOVIES
wiltonbulletin.com

Red Sea Film Festival Artistic Director Edouard Waintrop Won’t Return for Second Edition

As the Red Sea Film Festival, Saudi Arabia’s first international film event, gets underway, it’s become clear that the artistic director of the fest’s milestone first edition won’t be in charge of programming the second one. Edouard Waintrop, a former Cannes Directors’ Fortnight chief, was conspicuously absent Monday at the...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sing 2#Crystal#Karaoke
Variety

‘Please Baby Please,’ Starring Andrea Riseborough, Harry Melling, Karl Glusman, Reveals First-Look Image (EXCLUSIVE)

A first-look image has debuted of Andrea Riseborough, whose credits include “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance),” and Karl Glusman, who starred in Gaspar Noé’s Cannes entry “Love,” in Amanda Kramer’s “Please Baby Please.” In the challenging image, Glusman is seen branding Riseborough with an iron. The film also stars Harry Melling, who appeared as Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter franchise and in “The Queen’s Gambit,” and Demi Moore. It has its world premiere at next month’s Rotterdam Film Festival. CAA Media Finance is handling sales. The movie follows bohemian couple Suze and Arthur who, after witnessing a murder in...
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘Becoming’: Cairo/Red Sea Review

All-female anthology takes a sparky driver’s seat approach to life in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Dirs. Sara Mesfer, Fatima Al Banawi, Jawaher Alamri, Hind Al Farhad, Noor Alameer. Saudi Arabia. 2021. 70 mins. A warm welcome into a world of Arab women, the Saudi Arabia-based and -backed Becoming is...
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘Communion’: Red Sea Review

Writer-director Nejib Belkadhi stars as a man battling mental illness in the midst of the Covid-19 lockdown. Dir/scr: Nejib Belkadhi. Tunisia. 2021. 95 mins. A film shot during the Covid-19 lockdown, about the Covid-19 lockdown, Nejib Belkadhi’s Communion may touch a nerve with audience members who chafed against the enforced proximity and lack of freedoms of the pandemic’s early stages. Belkadhi stars in as well as directs the film, playing Kais, a Tunisian man whose existing psychiatric illness deteriorates markedly as the lockdown progresses. It doesn’t help that he is without work, his days vacant and open to the unhealthy thoughts which start to crowd in, while his wife, Sara (Souhir Ben Amara) is busy and useful, providing support to marginalised communities in the city. Although a little strident in its approach, the film tackles important issues: domestic violence and the disastrous impact of the pandemic on mental health.
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘Recovery’: Red Sea Review

Rashid Masharawi traces the history of Jaffa in this inventive, personal documentary. Dir/scr: Rashid Masharawi. Palestine. 2021. 60 mins. The history of the port city of Jaffa between 1930 and 1948 is brought to vivid life by inventively used archive photographs, personal testimony and rich sound design in Rashid Masharawi’s simple but effective documentary. The Palestinian director’s latest film comes hot on the heels of his Paris-set lockdown feature Diary Of Gabrielle Street. Recovery, which has its world premiere at the Red Sea Festival and received help from its new Red Sea Fund earlier this year, is likely to find further interest at mid-length-focused documentary festivals elsewhere.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
heyuguys.com

“The movie star is gonna melt…” Trailer drops for Guy Ritchie’s ‘Operation Fortune’

STX has debuted a new trailer for the Jason Statham led new Guy Ritchie offering ‘Operation Fortune.’. Super spy Orson Fortune (Jason Statham) must track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology wielded by billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant). Reluctantly teamed with some of the world’s best operatives (Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone), Fortune and his crew recruit Hollywood’s biggest movie star Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett) to help them on their globe-trotting undercover mission to save the world.
MOVIES
Deadline

Red Sea Film Festival Kicks Off With ‘Cyrano’; Catherine Deneuve, Haifaa Al-Mansour, Anthony Mackie & Thierry Frémaux In Attendance

The glitterati was out in full force in Jeddah on Monday night as the inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival kicked off with the Middle Eastern premiere of Joe Wright’s musical romance Cyrano. Stars such as Catherine Deneuve, Saudi helmer Haifaa Al-Mansour, Anthony Mackie, Clive Owen, Hilary Swank, Vincent Cassel and Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Frémaux all graced the red carpet at the specially constructed Red Sea Gala Theatre, in the city’s UNESCO World Heritage Site old town (Al Balad). Additional Arab stars and filmmaking talent included Hany Abu-Assad, Amira Diab, Mohamed Henedy and Egyptian actress Laila Eloui. Saudi Arabia’s...
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

The best trailer you’ll see all year – Everything Everywhere All at Once

It’s come upon us late in the year, but this is a definite candidate for the most impressive trailer of 2021. The Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) have served up a whip-fast mind-bending mix of sci-fi and action adventure, suitably titled Everything Everywhere All at Once. The film...
MOVIES
Variety

International Film Festival Rotterdam Maintains On-Site 2022 Edition Despite Pandemic

The International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) has been allowed to maintain its 2022 edition on-site by the Dutch government. The upcoming edition will take place Jan. 26 to Feb. 6. The festival announced last week that its popular industry events, CineMart and Rotterdam Lab, were being switched to online due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands. The government announced today that the Netherlands will extend COVID-19 restrictions through the end of the year, including the closure of primary schools a week before the Christmas holidays. Festival director Vanja Kaludjercic said the festival has adapted its protocol “once again to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spectrumnews1.com

Coachella Valley welcoming back Palm Springs International Film Festival

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Film festivals continue to return to in-person formatting in Southern California. With restrictions in place amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its omicron variant, the Palm Springs International Film Society said it is preparing to welcome back guests into Coachella Valley's local theaters. The Palm Springs International Film Festival just revealed the lineup for its 33rd edition and continues this week to roll out announcements of honorees for various prestigious awards.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Penelope Cruz Talks Her Film Legacy, Pandemic and Platform Shifts During MoMa Film Benefit Career Tribute

Penélope Cruz was honored Tuesday night by the Museum of Modern Art in New York as part of a career tribute featuring frequent collaborator Pedro Almodóvar alongside fellow stars Lupita Nyong’o, Rebecca Hall and singer Rosalía. The 14th annual Film Benefit opened with Rajendra Roy, MoMa’s chief curator of film, and counted Cruz’s friend, singer and benefit co-chair Ricky Martin among its presenters. The evening also included Anne Hathaway, Diane Kruger, Kristen Wiig, Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann among its guest list, with a performance by Grammy-nominated artist Giveon closing out the night. The annual event helps raise funds to ensure works...
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Sam Rockwell is a wolf in sheep’s clothing in trailer for ‘The Bad Guys’

Universal Pictures has debuted the trailer for animation ‘The Bad Guys.’. Never have there been five friends as infamous as The Bad Guys—dashing pickpocket Mr. Wolf (Academy Award® winner Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), seen-it-all safecracker Mr. Snake (Marc Maron, GLOW), chill master-of-disguise Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson, Hot Tub Time Machine franchise), short-fused “muscle” Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos, In the Heights) and sharp[1]tongued expert hacker Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina, Crazy Rich Asians), aka “Webs.”
MOVIES
Variety

‘West Side Story,’ ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ Lead U.K. Box Office

Steven Spielberg’s acclaimed musical “West Side Story” and beloved canine mascot-hero property “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” were neck and neck for pole position at the U.K. and Ireland weekend box office. Disney release “West Side Story” topped the charts with £1.297 million ($1.72 million), while eOne release “Clifford the Big Red Dog” was just behind with £1.293 million ($1.71 million), according to numbers released by Comscore. Both films were debuts. In its third week, Universal’s previous chart topper “House of Gucci” claimed the third spot with £779,974 and has a total of £7.3 million. Also in its third week, Disney’s “Encanto”...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy