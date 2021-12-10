ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

‘Catalyze 2022’ interview series begins today

stpetecatalyst.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecember 10, 2021 - Between today and the end of the year, the St. Pete...

stpetecatalyst.com

Comments / 0

Related
stpetecatalyst.com

Catalyze 2022: Innovation District Executive Director Alison Barlow

We’re asking thought leaders, business people and creatives to talk about 2022 and give us catalyzing ideas for making St. Pete a better place to live. What should our city look like? What are their hopes, their plans, their problem-solving ideas? This is Catalyze 2022. A first-ever research hub...
POLITICS
stpetecatalyst.com

Catalyze 2022: Terry Marks, St. Petersburg Arts Alliance

We’re asking thought leaders, business people and creatives to talk about 2022 and give us catalyzing ideas for making St. Pete a better place to live. What should our city look like? What are their hopes, their plans, their problem-solving ideas? This is Catalyze 2022. When Terry Marks took...
POLITICS
stpetecatalyst.com

Catalyze 2022: Councilmember-elect Richie Floyd

We’re asking thought leaders, business people and creatives to talk about 2022 and give us catalyzing ideas for making St. Pete a better place to live. What should our city look like? What are their hopes, their plans, their problem-solving ideas? This is Catalyze 2022. Richie Floyd, a former...
POLITICS
stpetecatalyst.com

City council hears structural racism study, approves recommendations

St. Petersburg City Council recently heard a presentation detailing the city’s history of structural racism, and subsequently approved recommendations on how to identify and address the problem moving forward. Dr. Ruthmae Sears, associate professor of mathematics at the University of South Florida and director of the Coalition of Science...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The St Pete Catalyst
stpetecatalyst.com

‘Complete’ Fairgrounds grand opening set for Dec. 16

It had an opening. Now comes the grand opening. Even though the public has ben touring it since September, Fairgrounds – the immersive art experience located inside The Factory St. Pete – has a grand opening event planned for 11 a.m. Dec. 16. Mayor Rick Kriseman will do...
POLITICS
stpetecatalyst.com

Dynasty, Apogee and others submit bids to develop site by the Trop

Concepts ranging from workforce housing with Class A office components to creating an innovation recruiting hub that could be anchored by Dynasty Financial Partners and ARK Invest are all on the table for the 900 Block site. On Monday, the city released proposals submitted by developers vying to purchase the...
REAL ESTATE
ARTnews

Frankenthaler Foundation, Asia Society to Launch Climate Art Awards for Emerging Artists

As part of its larger focus on climate change, the Helen Frankenthaler Foundation is working with the Asia Society to launch the Frankenthaler Climate Art Awards. The grants—organized in conjunction with the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the National Gallery of Art, and the Phillips Collection, all based in Washington, D.C.—will go to visual artists currently enrolled in or recently graduated from M.F.A. programs in the United States. Additionally, the U.S. Environmental Defense Fund will promote the award among the environmental advocacy community. The award is intended to foster awareness among an...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
stpetecatalyst.com

Michael Neeb

SPFC plays a vital role in this wonderful community we call St Petersburg. SPFC supports the most vulnerable in our community when they need it most. I was staggered to learn of the significant numbers of our fellow residents who face food insecurity, have nowhere to turn for their primary healthcare needs, or cannot take needed medications, such as insulin, for lack of finances. SPFC’s programs go directly to helping these people in their time of need. I am delighted to have the opportunity to join their board and support this worthwhile organization."
CHARITIES
stpetecatalyst.com

Gary Flowers

"SPFC is an organization that continues to provide two values that are tied to my core values in the St. Petersburg community - ACCESS and IMPACT. Through their delivery of food, health, and housing services they are giving ACCESS to underserved communities and making an IMPACT in the lives of those that need it the most. I am truly honored and excited to be a part of the mission."
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy