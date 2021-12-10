ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

The powerful impact of storytelling in Nairobi connects the past to the present

Kilgore News Herald
 3 days ago

Over the centuries, the art of storytelling has evolved from simple cave paintings to...

www.kilgorenewsherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
InvestmentNews

Inside the ESG Film Festival: The power of storytelling

This week InvestmentNews put on its annual ESG Film Festival alongside its ESG Summit. We created this film festival to bring to life the impact that sustainable investing can create for people around the world. I wanted to explore the power of storytelling in this episode, so I brought on one of the storytellers I know, and my former boss, Matt Ackermann. We talk about the genesis of the festival, what makes good storytelling, and why it’s so critical for our industry.
MOVIES
abc11.com

Magic of Storytelling | Cars: The Best Present Ever

Lightning McQueen and best friend, Mater, want to get each other the perfect Christmas present, but when plans change will it throw in a wrench and ruin everything?. On the Disney Magic of Storytelling Podcast, our talented ABC11 cast members perform beloved Disney children's stories for all to enjoy. Spark imagination and entertainment whether you're on the go or in the comfort of your own home.
ENTERTAINMENT
texasstandard.org

For this future priest, music is the gateway to connection with a higher power

Manuel Vaz Guedes is a monk at Catholic Seminary of Saint Peter Wigratzbad in Bavaria, Germany. Vaz Guedes, 25, who is originally from Portugal, has loved music from a young age – especially jazz. He thought when he entered seminary he would have to give up music, that it somehow wouldn’t be allowed. But he found it was just the opposite. He says music is a very important part of seminary life. In some ways, it helps him feel even more connected to God.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nairobi#Art#The Art Of Storytelling#Kenya#Cave
thefulcrum.us

The Center for Entertainment & Civic Health Presents Hollywood and Storytelling In a Divided America

The Center for Entertainment & Civic Health is dedicated to harnessing the power of storytelling and entertainment to bridge America’s divides. This panel discussion explores the impact of entertainment media on polarization and societal cohesion, and promoting the creation of content that fosters civic health and democratic norms to answer the question: Can Popular Entertainment Save a Fracturing America?
TV & VIDEOS
fashionisers.com

Make a Powerful Presentation with Wondershare Filmora Editor

Presentations are used in many forms. Some may use them to acquire a high-paying position, whereas others may want to present a business idea with clarity. In either instance, a professional video editor can make all the difference. Although there are other platforms used for presentations, such as Microsoft Powerpoint,...
SOFTWARE
BGR.com

A huge asteroid stronger than a nuclear bomb is headed our way this month

Don't Miss: 150+ crazy Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can still get today Giant space rocks continue to threaten the planet as yet another large asteroid is headed towards the Earth this month. If an asteroid impact were to occur, it could be more powerful than a nuclear bomb. 2018 AH is the size of the Washington Monument, and its path will pass close by the Earth in December, according to NASA’s asteroid tracker. If the asteroid were to slam into the planet, NASA says that it could cause devastation far greater than an atomic bomb. Luckily, the asteroid isn’t likely to...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Arts
eturbonews.com

A New Monster COVID Virus spreading in South Africa

Vaccinated or not- this may not make a big difference for a new COVID Virus, some now call the monster. The variant is currently spreading in South Africa. The newly identified coronavirus variant that has spread in South Africa is the most concerning that British health officials have seen as it has double the number of mutations of the Delta variant including some associated with evading the immune response.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
smobserved.com

Chinese Lunar Rover Investigates Apparent Ancient Egyptian Obelisk on the Dark Side of the Moon

A Chinese lunar rover operating on the dark side of Earth's moon, has discovered an object the size and shape of an ancient Egyptian obelisk. The Chinese space agency has released a photograph of the object. The rover is still 70 meters from the object, and it is not clear whether or not its surface is inscribed with Egyptian hieroglyphics. But it seems likely.
ASTRONOMY
Mental_Floss

Scientists Captured Footage of the Rare—and Very Large—Phantom Jellyfish

For an idea of what life might look like on other planets, take a tour of the deep ocean. The bottom of the sea is filled with bizarre animals that scientists know little to nothing about. As Gizmodo reports, one of the more mysterious—and more terrifying—residents of the ocean's so-called "midnight zone" was recently caught on camera. You can get a rare look at the giant phantom jellyfish in the video below.
WILDLIFE
Interesting Engineering

Can Humans Even Reach 1% the Speed of Light Ever?

Light is fast. In fact, it is the fastest thing that exists, and a law of the universe is that nothing can move faster than light. Light travels at 186,000 miles per second (300,000 kilometers per second) and can go from the Earth to the Moon in just over a second. Light can streak from Los Angeles to New York in less than the blink of an eye.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Victoria Derbyshire reveals her triple-vaccinated brother has caught Covid after a Christmas meal with friends - with 17 out of 21 of them testing positive

Victoria Derbyshire's brother has caught Covid at a Christmas meal with friends despite being triple-vaccinated. The BBC presenter, 53, said on Twitter that 17 of the 21-strong group - all of whom were vaccinated - have been infected with the virus and that her sibling 'feels rough' and is in isolation.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy