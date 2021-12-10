ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBCU Fashion Rankings Week 12/6- 12/12

By Donovan Dooley
 3 days ago

Source: Creative Services / iONEDigital

Fashion and flexing have always been a huge part of Black culture. The HBCU community is no exception to this cultural staple.

Everyone is trying to get their fits off and there is a ton of pride in looking the best on and around campus. So we decided to give these students and alumni their props for showing up and showing out.

Every week, courtesy of HBCU Drip , we are going to be highlighting five individuals with the hardest drip on campus. Those people will serve as a “representative” for their institution and that will dictate the school’s place in the HBCU Fashion rankings.

This outfit from @maddiemadds was the cleanest look out of the five in this week’s rankings. The fit just gives a very nice aesthetic with a nice creative touch in the paint-styled pants. The bucket hat is also a nice addition. She really did her thing. Shoutout to her for putting Southern in the top spot

1. Southern University

2. Kentucky State

This was a cool-looking fit from @hilani._ that has Kentucky State on this week’s HBCU Fashion Rankings. The camouflage pants with the brown and yellow color scheme are working really well for her. She showed out for Kentucky State to get the number 2 overall spot in this week’s rankings.

3. South Carolina State

South Carolina State is claiming the third spot in this week’s HBCU Rankings. This is just a clean and nice-looking outfit from @ju5ten_ . The contrast of the light colors with the Brown jacket, shoes, and hat are creating a nice fall aesthetic. The Bulldogs are claiming a top 3 spot.

4. Morgan State

This is just a solid look from @carinayasmeennn . The creativity in the cut of the shirt is to be admired. This is also a nice color scheme. She’s putting the Bears on the map in this week’s rankings. Morgan State can claim that 4th spot.

5. Alcorn State

Alcorn State finds itself on the HBCU Fashion Rankings this week in the fifth spot. This look from @quaylo stood out because of his jacket’s boldness. I have to commend him for stepping outside of the box in some bright colors and making it work together.

