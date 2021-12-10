ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog Lost For Weeks Can’t Believe Mom And Dad Are Here To Get Her | The Dodo

Kilgore News Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDog lost for weeks has the most amazing reunion with Mom and Dad. For...

www.kilgorenewsherald.com

Kokomo Perspective

Dog Takes Himself To Shelter To Get Rescued | The Dodo

This dog took himself to the shelter to get rescued ❤️. To help Takis save more dogs, you can support the Takis Shelter: thedo.do/takis. Follow him on Facebook for updates: thedo.do/takisshelter. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter:...
PETS
homenewshere.com

Baby Donkey Loves Snuggling On Couch With Dad | The Dodo

To learn more about Walter and his family's adventures, you can follow him here: thedo.do/walterthewonderdonk. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. Love our Instagram: http://thedo.do/2agAEce. Like us on Facebook: http://thedo.do/1dJ9lmn. Read more on our site: http://thedo.do/KWDoNt. For the love of animals. Pass it...
ANIMALS
Kilgore News Herald

German Shepherd Bomb Detection Dog Misses Her Job After Retirement | The Dodo Soulmates

Bomb-sniffing dog was so bored after she retired — so her dad figured out the sweetest way to make her excited again!. Keep up with Dorka on TikTok: https://thedo.do/dorkama and Instagram: https://thedo.do/dorka_bel. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet...
PETS
Ashley
Upworthy

Powerful video of a Mom calming her angry 5-year-old kid by repeatedly telling him 'I love you'

Anyone who's seen a child seeth with anger knows how hard it can be to calm them down. A video of a mother calming her angry son with a heart-to-heart talk is winning hearts on the internet. Destiny Bennett's 5-year-old son was shaking with rage as he headed out of their home but she decided to calm him down by telling him how much she loved him and you can slowly sense him calming down. Bennett, a Mom-of-three who hails from Las Vegas, used her love for her son to relax him and it goes to show the power of parenting and shape up children's world views and character. What Bennett didn't realize at the time of the incident was that the sweet moment was captured on their door camera.
KIDS
Kilgore News Herald

Freezing Puppies Found Deep In The Snow | The Dodo

This guy found a litter of 9 puppies abandoned in deep snow. You can help Robert care for more strays by donating to: https://thedo.do/helpeveryday. You can see more of Robert's amazing rescues on YouTube: https://thedo.do/everydaystray. You can also check him out on Instagram: https://thedo.do/robert. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals?...
ANIMALS
marthastewart.com

Have Your Dogs Lost Their Appetite? Here's How to Get Them Eating Again

Pets are members of the family, so keeping a close eye on how they're feeling is so important. Since our four-legged friends can't tell us if something is wrong, it's essential that we keep an eye on things like their sleep habits and appetite. If your dog isn't eating as normal, don't worry—at least not right away. An occasional skipped meal isn't alarming, says Carlo Siracusa, associate professor of clinical animal behavior and welfare at the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine.
PETS
#Dog#Mom And Dad#Dodo#Halifax Humane Society
The Independent

‘He could have made it home’: Woman claims Amazon told boyfriend to stay for tornado that took his life

The girlfriend of one of the victims who was killed after a tornado led to the collapse of an Amazon warehouse in Illinois has reportedly claimed that her boyfriend was told by the company to stay there and not drive home until the storm passed.Former army veteran Larry Virden, 46, was one of the six people killed on Friday night after the tornado ripped off a major portion of a massive Amazon facility in Illinois.Cherie Jones, Virden’s girlfriend of 13 years, told the New York Post on Sunday that her boyfriend’s last text to her was almost 16 minutes before...
ENVIRONMENT
Fatim Hemraj

25 years ago, a pregnant 12-year-old disappeared two weeks before her due date. What happened to Celina Mays?

An age-progression photo of Celina Mays at 33National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Celina Janette Mays lived with her parents, stepsister and aunt in Willingboro, New Jersey. Her biological mother, Lynn Vitale passed away from a brain aneurysm in 1994. After Lynn’s death, C.J. took Celina and moved from Florida to New Jersey and found work as a bookkeeper at the Gospel of Christ Ministry where his sister, Cerita was the pastor.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
Radar Online.com

Nick Cannon & Alyssa Scott Got All His Baby Mamas Together, Except Mariah Carey, To Reveal 5-Month-Old Son's Secret Brain Tumor Battle

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott brought all his baby mamas together to reveal their 5-month-old son's secret brain tumor battle before his death. Every woman that Nick has fathered a child with showed up, except Mariah Carey. Article continues below advertisement. On Tuesday, Nick tearfully announced their infant, Zen, had...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Teenage couple disappears after taking trip to New York City together

A pair of 15-year-olds have been missing for days after they took a trip to New York City together. The teens, Vincent Abolafia and his girlfriend Kaileigh Catalano, left from nearby Suffolk County and were supposed to return to their homes in Manorville on a train at 3.11pm on 9 December, Fox News reports. The teens were both reported wearing all black the day a friend dropped them off at a train station just before their trip. Ehrin Catalano, Kailegh's mother, believes her daughter may have dyed her hair black. Vincent's father said his son may have recently cut his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
thesource.com

[WATCH] O-Block Member ARoy Shot and Killed On FB Live

A viral video that has been circulating around the internet shows O-Block member Aroy aka Munna Mond shot and killed after winning a fight in Chicago’s notorious O-Block neighborhood. He was only 23 years old. Aroy, who’s real name is James Johnson, can be seen on the Facebook Live...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

‘I’m actually not done’: Woman championed for shutting down man who interrupted her in presentation

A woman on TikTok shared the experience of being constantly interrupted by a man at a work meeting and how she dealt with it, earning her a lot of praise.Sabrina Lassegue posted a clip of the meeting and a response video on her TikTok account (@directedbybrini) on Thursday last week after which the videos went viral and were seen millions of times on the video-sharing social media platform.Several comments on the videos praised and supported Ms Lassegue for doing the right thing.Ms Lassegue explained that she was a 20-year-old who owned a production company and that she was hired by...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AOL Corp

'I can't believe I'm even here,' candle factory survivor says

MAYFIELD, Ky. — His Friday night shift was supposed to go on as usual. Mark Saxton showed up for work 30 minutes early, as he always does, greeted friends and got down to business. As a forklift operator at Mayfield Consumer Products' candle factory, he loads and unloads trucks.
MAYFIELD, KY
People

McDonald's Is Giving Out Free Food Every Day Until Christmas Eve, Thanks to Mariah Carey

McDonald's customers owe a big thank you to Mariah Carey. On Monday, the Grammy-winning singer gave fans of the Golden Arches a real treat: free Big Macs. This is just the first free item offered on McDonald's Mariah Menu, which launched on Monday. It offers customers who spend $1 or more on the McDonald's app 12 days of Carey's favorite menu items for free — from the classic cheeseburger and Big Mac to soft-baked chocolate chip cookies and McDonald's signature baked apple pie.
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

Victoria Derbyshire reveals her triple-vaccinated brother has caught Covid after a Christmas meal with friends - with 17 out of 21 of them testing positive

Victoria Derbyshire's brother has caught Covid at a Christmas meal with friends despite being triple-vaccinated. The BBC presenter, 53, said on Twitter that 17 of the 21-strong group - all of whom were vaccinated - have been infected with the virus and that her sibling 'feels rough' and is in isolation.
PUBLIC HEALTH

