Daughter of the man who played golf on the moon is going to space

Podcast featuring Dr. Gary L. Deel, Ph.D, J.D., Faculty Member, School of Business and. Dr. Ramses Ramirez, Faculty Member, University of Central Florida. Successfully landing the Perseverance rover on Mars and the first space flight by private companies has created some public excitement about space exploration. Can these achievements translate to renewed interest and support in manned space exploration? In this episode, APU professor Dr. Gary Deel talks to astrobiologist and planetary scientist Dr. Ramses Ramirez about his scientific modeling work aimed at better understanding the climate and habitability of Mars, Venus and other planets and exoplanets. Learn about the many challenges of planetary colonization, the role of private and public sector organizations to get there, and the continued need to build public excitement about the potential of space exploration.
Comments / 0