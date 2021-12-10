ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Daughter of the man who played golf on the moon is going to space

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlan Shepard became the first American to fly in space when he blasted off in May 1961 — then went on to walk on the moon as commander of the Apollo 14 mission in 1971, famously hitting a golf ball during a moonwalk. Now, more than half a...

wfav951.com

Michael Strahan Faces Criticism For His Blue Origin Flight

Good Morning America host Michael Strahan returned to Earth along with five other passengers aboard a Blue Origin flight Saturday (December 11th). Posting a video to Twitter that shared his excitement after landing, the former football player wrote, “TOUCHDOWN has a new meaning now!!! WOW…. that was amazing!!!”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

2021 Notebook: Billionaires and the space race

THE BACKGROUND: Captain Kirk — aka William Shatner — finally made it into space, part of the new wave of civilian travelers sponsored by names like Bezos, Musk and Branson who are slipping the surly bonds of Earth 10 years after NASA's shuttle program ended. But there are big differences. What does entrepreneurial space travel have in common with its more nation-focused counterpart, and what are the contrasts? How are corporate space jaunts changing the face of the trip? Here, one Associated Press journalist and expert involved in the coverage reflects on the story and her own experiences.____MARCIA DUNN, AP...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheWrap

Michael Strahan Becomes First US Journalist to Travel to Space on Latest Blue Origin Mission: ‘Wow, Is All I Can Say’ (Video)

Michael Strahan became the first U.S. journalist to travel to space when he completed a roundtrip flight on Jeff Bezos’ latest Blue Origin mission Saturday. “Yo! Flight’s over. We’re done. I’m back at the training center here,” “Good Morning America” co-anchor Strahan said in a video he tweeted shortly after 12 p.m. ET, once he and the other crew members on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket had landed safely back here on Earth. “And I got to say it was sur-real. However you want to spell that. But it was unbelievable. It’s hard to even describe it. It’s going to take a little bit to process it, but it couldn’t have gone better. I got my hat, I got my wings and I can fly. I did today. I don’t know how to match this. Wow, is all I can say. Wow. There we go. Michael ‘Astronaut’ Strahan, out.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Shatner marvels at Blue Origin flight frenzy, 'finite' Earth

William Shatner s durable role as an avatar of space's promise drew a frenzy of attention when fiction became fact with his rocket ride.The “Star Trek” actor says he was as surprised by it as he was gratified by the 10-minute, suborbital jaunt made possible by billionaire Jeff Bezos The experience is the subject of “Shatner in Space,” a hour-long special out Wednesday on Amazon Prime Video.It details last October's flight that made Shatner, 90, the oldest person to reach space and explores what the streaming service called the “growing friendship” between Shatner and Bezos. The Amazon empire...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Miami

South Florida Father Discusses Trip To Space With Son Aboard Blue Origin

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida father and son made history as they launched into space this past weekend aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket. But their trip has a whole lot of meaning beyond just going out of this world. “Being able to do this together, with my son, I think is a special feeling we’ll have and quite frankly our relationship has changed forever, for the better,” says Lane Bess. On Saturday, Lane and Cameron Bess saw the earth from dozens of miles above the surface. “Initially, you get that feeling like you do in an airplane, you’re seeing the horizon, but...
FLORIDA STATE
Digital Trends

Blue Origin launches crew of six space tourists to the edge of space

Blue Origin has successfully launched a six-person crew to the edge of space for the first time. The company, founded by Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, took a crew of private astronauts including a football star and the daughter of an astronaut on a 10-minute flight to the boundary between Earth and space in its NS-19 mission.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Strahan flies to space with astronaut’s daughter: ‘Wow!’

Football star and TV celebrity Michael Strahan caught a ride to space with Jeff Bezos’ rocket-launching company Saturday, sharing the trip with the daughter of America’s first astronaut. “TOUCHDOWN has a new meaning now!!!” he tweeted after landing. Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket blasted off from West...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
In Homeland Security

Podcast: Next Manned Space Mission: Moon, Mars or Venus?

Podcast featuring Dr. Gary L. Deel, Ph.D, J.D., Faculty Member, School of Business and. Dr. Ramses Ramirez, Faculty Member, University of Central Florida. Successfully landing the Perseverance rover on Mars and the first space flight by private companies has created some public excitement about space exploration. Can these achievements translate to renewed interest and support in manned space exploration? In this episode, APU professor Dr. Gary Deel talks to astrobiologist and planetary scientist Dr. Ramses Ramirez about his scientific modeling work aimed at better understanding the climate and habitability of Mars, Venus and other planets and exoplanets. Learn about the many challenges of planetary colonization, the role of private and public sector organizations to get there, and the continued need to build public excitement about the potential of space exploration.
ASTRONOMY

