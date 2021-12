One of the shortcomings of Green Day in the 21st century is the group’s almost arthritic lack of spontaneity. Ever since American Idiot placed them in the super-league of stadium and arena botherers in concerts at least the Oakland trio have become rather predictable. Great hits such as Holiday and Boulevard Of Broken Dreams, Basket Case and When I Come Around, appear at the same point in each night’s set for tour upon tour. All well and good, you might say, but a consequence of this broad-strokes policy is the short-changing of the group’s hardcore audience. In concert, dozens of world-class deep-cuts have been expelled in favour of a 20-minute version of Shout they’ve been playing for 20 years.

