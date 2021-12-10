ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machine Gun Kelly Opens Up About Emotional Vulnerability on Talk Show

By Lauryn Schaffner
 4 days ago
Machine Gun Kelly has been in a lot of headlines lately, mostly for his professional and personal achievements. However, that doesn't mean the musician doesn't have bad days, and he opened up about his emotional vulnerability on an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. "I think I'm new to...

iheart.com

Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox Are Inseparable With Daring Chain Manicure

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox took cuffing season to new levels at the rapper's nail polish launch party Saturday night (December 4). MGK announced just days ago he would be entering the beauty industry with his own nail polish line, UN/DN LAQR and he showed off his product with a twist on the old saying, "chained at the hip."
CELEBRITIES
thecut.com

I Wish I Could Unhear These Machine Gun Kelly Injuries

I hate to break it to you, but recently a few details have come to light about injuries sustained by Machine Gun Kelly, a.k.a. Colson Baker, a.k.a the man bold enough to say “I am weed” to Megan Fox. Thankfully, none of this man’s injuries are serious, which means I feel comfortable confessing that I wish I could unhear everything about them. Baker revealed them on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon, where the two got around to discussing an instance involving Baker and his good friend Pete Davidson tumbling off the Saturday Night Live stage on live TV. Strap in; it only gets more distressing from here.
CELEBRITIES
Drew Barrymore
Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox
In Style

Machine Gun Kelly Is Taking His Love of Nail Art to the Next Level

Machine Gun Kelly's style evolution into a walking emo kid starter pack started with the release of his 2020 pop punk album, Tickets to My Downfall. When promoting it, MGK went above and beyond the genre's standard chipped black nail polish with a series of manicures featuring colorful nail art inspired by his new songs. He's even been known to coordinate his manicures with girlfriend Megan Fox.
MAKEUP
New Haven Register

Watch Machine Gun Kelly Show Off His Auto-Tune Skills on ‘Fallon’

Machine Gun Kelly stopped by The Tonight Show to showcase his Auto-Tune abilities alongside host Jimmy Fallon. Fallon challenged the rapper to a game called Auto-Tune Up, where the pair livened up a series of boring things with the help of the vocal distortion program. In the clip, Machine Gun...
CELEBRITIES
atchisonglobenow.com

Machine Gun Kelly thinks he's become more emotionally honest

Machine Gun Kelly is "sick of smiling" when he doesn't feel like it. The 31-year-old star has opened up about his mental health during an appearance on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', revealing that he's become more emotionally honest outside of his music. He shared: "I think I'm new to being...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Machine Gun Kelly talks mental health with Drew Barrymore: ‘It’s okay to not be okay’

MGK (real name Colson Baker) sat down with Drew Barrymore and they participated in slumber-party activities reminiscent of any 00s teen girl’s antics: painting each others nails and having DNMs. He opened up about how he’s “new to being vulnerable outside of songs” and what really goes on in his head when he’s flashing a smile for the camera at various events.
MENTAL HEALTH
Entertainment
Talk Show
United Nations
Celebrities
WKRG

Machine Gun Kelly Gets Personal On The Drew Barrymore Show Today On The Gulf Coast CW

Today on the Drew Barrymore Show, which airs at 2pm on The Gulf Coast CW, Rapper and Musician Machine Gun Kelly joins Drew in studio to talk about his fame, stardom and even his personal life. “MGK”, which he’s affectionately called, spoke on where someone of his caliber goes to get support; “Well my girl is really centered and kind of was the one who encouraged me to face my past and stuff and pick out what it is that I am running from and why I put on those smiles that I don’t want to wear and stuff like that“. His girlfriend is famous actress Megan Fox, whom he met while filming a movie. MGK goes on to add about his new love “I went in there and she said, ‘How do you feel?’ And I said, ‘I’m lost.’ And she said, ‘Let’s find you.’ And I was like, killed me, she was cupid.“
CELEBRITIES
Finger Lakes Times

Machine Gun Kelly and Jimmy Rock Out During Commercial Break | The Tonight Show

Machine Gun Kelly and Jimmy rock out to his original song “Snowball” and talk about the time the Roots played “Wiggle Wobble” for Bruce Springsteen and Little Steven. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch...
CELEBRITIES
toofab.com

Why Machine Gun Kelly Is Transitioning to His Birth Name, Colson Baker

He also revealed that he once stabbed himself by accident in an effort to impress Megan Fox. Machine Gun Kelly is changing his name. During an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", the "Bloody Valentine" singer revealed that he is now going by his birth name Colson Baker in an effort to market himself to a broader audience.
ACCIDENTS
FASHION Magazine |

Machine Gun Kelly is Dropping a Nail Polish Line

Machine Gun Kelly is getting into the nail polish game. The musician (and boyfriend to Megan Fox) is set to launch his own gender-neutral nail polish line, UN/DN LAQR. Available online December 2, the brand will offer 10 shades from neutrals to bright colours, with one black lacquer aptly named “Depressionist.” Each polish will cost $23, with trios going for $67 and kits of six being sold at $110.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TODAY.com

See Machine Gun Kelly walk the red carpet with his daughter Casie

Machine Gun Kelly and his 12-year-old daughter, Casie Colson Baker, made an adorable father-daughter duo at the premiere of his new movie, "The Last Son." The "Bloody Valentine" singer, 31, and his special date walked the red carpet together at the event on Thursday night in New York City. Kelly...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Channel Nebraska

Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly hit the nail salon together

Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly love a good manicure. After appearing in their underwear for a Calvin Klein campaign on the brand's Instagram Live on Monday, the two live streamed again Tuesday, hitting a nail salon for a side-by-side treatment. "Beautiful, Colson," Davidson tells MGK about his nails. The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
