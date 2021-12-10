Machine Gun Kelly Opens Up About Emotional Vulnerability on Talk Show

Today on the Drew Barrymore Show, which airs at 2pm on The Gulf Coast CW, Rapper and Musician Machine Gun Kelly joins Drew in studio to talk about his fame, stardom and even his personal life. “MGK”, which he’s affectionately called, spoke on where someone of his caliber goes to get support; “Well my girl is really centered and kind of was the one who encouraged me to face my past and stuff and pick out what it is that I am running from and why I put on those smiles that I don’t want to wear and stuff like that“. His girlfriend is famous actress Megan Fox, whom he met while filming a movie. MGK goes on to add about his new love “I went in there and she said, ‘How do you feel?’ And I said, ‘I’m lost.’ And she said, ‘Let’s find you.’ And I was like, killed me, she was cupid.“

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO