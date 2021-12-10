ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

John Wick 4: Everything We Know About The Action Sequel

By Dan Auty
Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe John Wick series is one of the most successful action franchises of recent years, but unlike many big movie franchises, it had a relatively modest beginning. 2014's John Wick, which starred Keanu Reeves as a former hitman reluctantly brought out of retirement, was not a massive commercial success. It grossed...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 1

Related
CinemaBlend

Keanu Reeves Had To Learn A Totally Brand New Skill For John Wick 4's Opening Scene, And I Can’t Wait

Who says you can’t teach old (or immortal) dogs new tricks? Keanu Reeves is known for his intense action franchises, and even does a pretty substantial amount of his own stunts. After over 25 years in the action game, you’d think he’d know pretty much all there is to know, but that’s not quite accurate. The Matrix franchise star had to learn a totally new skill for John Wick 4, and I honestly can’t wait to see the results on screen in the film.
MOVIES
Best Life

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

December is a great time for movies, as any buff will tell you. Studios are releasing their Oscar hopefuls and potential end-of-year blockbusters, not to mention holiday-themed entertainment. And plenty of those options are readily available for you on Netflix, along with some older favorites that just hit the streaming service. From a Spielberg/Cruise team-up to a surefire Best Picture contender, read on to find out what new movies you should be watching on Netflix this weekend.
MOVIES
Popculture

'John Wick' Fans Are Fuming Over Mel Gibson Joining the Movie's Spinoff

Mel Gibson has been cast in the lead role of the new John Wick spinoff series The Continental, and fans are not pleased. Gibson has been credibly accused of abusive behavior to his colleagues many times over the decades, and has suffered long droughts of work because of it. Seeing such a big and beloved franchise invite Gibson back into the spolight has some fans feeling furious.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Stahelski
Person
Scott Adkins
Person
Lance Reddick
Person
David Leitch
Person
Donnie Yen
Person
Ian Mcshane
Person
Rina Sawayama
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Laurence Fishburne
epicstream.com

Keanu Reeves Finally Breaks Silence on MCU Rumors

Comic book film fans have been clamoring for Keanu Reeves to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years now and given his knowledge of comic books and the fact that he's no longer a stranger to taking on superhero roles, the idea of the John Wick actor becoming part of the billion-dollar franchise sounds perfect.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

After Matrix Resurrections And Marvel Issued An Ultimatum, Star Chose To Work With Keanu Reeves

From appearing in Star Wars: The Force Awakens to her time on TV shows like Game of Thrones and Iron Fist, Jessica Henwick has collected some major franchise/property cred. That list is about to get longer too, as she’s starring alongside Keanu Reeves in next month’s The Matrix Resurrections. However, in order to take part in the fourth Matrix movie, Henwick had to turn down the opportunity to audition for one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest movies, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Dwayne Johnson and Keanu Reeves' DC movie

The first trailer for the upcoming DC League of Super-Pets has finally been released, and it's the news we never knew we needed. The new animated feature has a star-studded cast, which includes The Office US's John Krasinski as Superman, Red Notice's Dwayne Johnson as Krypto the Super-Dog, and Jumanji's Kevin Hart as Ace the Bat-hound.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Action Movies#Ing#Continental#The Soup Kitchen
kiss951.com

Keanu Reeves Says He and Winona Ryder Are Married in God’s Eyes

Keanu Reeves has addressed the rumors that he’s actually married to Winona Ryder. For the 1992 film Bram Stoker’s Dracula, director Francis Ford Coppola led the pair in a wedding scene that Ryder has long claimed occurred for real and is legally binding. Per the Independent, Ryder said in 2018,...
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

The 5 Marvel characters that Keanu Reeves could play

What Marvel character would Keanu Reeves play? It’s a question that fans have been asking basically since Kevin Feige told Comicbook. com that they’d approached Reeves for “almost every film [Marvel Studios] make.” Now though, the John Wick star has really set the cat amongst the pigeons by saying he’d be honoured to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

The Matrix star Keanu Reeves addresses future Marvel role

The Matrix and John Wick icon Keanu Reeves would happily board the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since its inception almost 14 years ago, with the first Iron Man, this superhero machine has inducted numerous Hall of Famers into its sprawling cast – Benecio Del Toro, Jeff Bridges, Jeff Goldblum, Glenn Close and Jude Law to name a few – but Reeves is still waiting for the call.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Army
Outsider.com

Keanu Reeves Had to Hone His Equestrian Skills for ‘John Wick 4’

Following the wrap of his upcoming film John Wick: Chapter 4, Keanu Reeves revealed he actually had to hone in on his equestrian skills during the movie’s production. During his recent interview with Esquire, Keanu Reeves explained in the opening sequence of John Wick: Chapter 4, his titled character is back in the desert a horse. “I’m going to hopefully be able to fast-gallop and run.”
MOVIES
Gamespot

Keanu Reeves' Glow-Up In Games Is Breathtaking

Keanu Reeves always seems busy. If it's not tearing up the streets as a dead AI in Cyberpunk 2077, he's saving puppies as John Wick or breaking realities in The Matrix. We've seen him around video games for a long time, and he's only become more detailed with each entry.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Keanu Reeves Becomes Ghost Rider in New Marvel Fan Trailer

Keanu Reeves is currently in the spotlight thanks to the long-awaited The Matrix Resurrections, and it's prompted many to ask if the star has any interest in being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The star recently answered fan questions for Esquire and gave a promising response for anyone hoping to see him take on a comic book role. "Isn't it bigger than a universe? It's almost like a Multiverse. It's a Marvel-verse," Reeves replied. "It would be an honor. There's some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they're doing something that no one's really ever done," he said. "It's special in that sense, in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production. So it would be cool to be a part of that." One character folks have said they'd like to see him play is Ghost Rider, so it's no surprise to see him inserted into the role in an edit made by stryder HD on YouTube.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

The Matrix 4's Keanu Reeves teases emotional Neo and Trinity reunion

The Matrix Resurrections star Keanu Reeves has opened up about the "emotional" reunion between Neo and Trinity in the sequel. While the central pair both died by the end of The Matrix Revolutions, they will somehow cross paths again in the upcoming follow-up – though exactly how remains under wraps.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TVOvermind

Gunpowder Milkshake: A Fun But Generic John Wick Style Film

“Can I lighten your load?” Gunpowder Milkshake made its way to Netflix this summer with a starry all-female cast and some flashy style; however, when it comes down to it, the film is nothing more than a John Wick clone. Since John Wick made its way into theaters back in 2014, the film is notable for changing the way action movies are made. These days, rarely do you get movies with a million cuts per second to hide the stunt double during the action sequences. Plus, Wick is known for its incredible style and creating an organization called The Continental. That’s essentially the gist of what Gunpowder Milkshake is. The film centers around Sam, a 12-year-old who was trained to be an elite assassin by The Firm, a ruthless crime syndicate that her mother worked for. A big job goes wrong and all hell breaks loose, with Sam gaining help from her mother’s trusted associates: The Librarians. Gunpowder Milkshake proudly wears its John Wick roots on its sleeve; The film never hides the fact that it’s essentially a clone of the popular action series, nor does it do much to separate itself from Wick and other action films. The premise of an “assassin” being betrayed by their own kind has been done to death at this point, and Gunpowder Milkshake doesn’t even try to reinvent the wheel. Is it cool to see Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, and Carla Gugino kick some major ass? Definitely, but the film is more about style than substance.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

That Time Matrix Resurrections Star Jonathan Groff Had To ‘Smash’ Keanu Reeves’ Face Into A Wall During An Action Sequence

It’s been over 20 years since The Matrix franchise kicked off and took the sci-fi genre by storm but, like many groundbreaking films, it doesn’t fit neatly into any one box. The franchise takes cues from a number of genres, though action is heavily present in the films. As a result, the movies house many epic fight scenes. Apparently, one of the stars of the upcoming The Matrix Resurrections, Jonathan Groff, takes part in a pretty intense scene with returning lea Keanu Reeves and had to “smash” the franchise vet’s face into a wall. And honestly, Groff makes it sound like a pretty magical moment.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss talk up the love story at the heart of The Matrix Resurrections in new featurette

With just under two-weeks to go before we follow the white rabbit back into Lana Wachowski’s world of zeros and ones, stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss have been stripping back what’s at the heart of this complex world by talking about Neo and Trinity’s love story, which acts as the driving force for The Matrix Resurrections; check out the cast and crew effusing about it in the featurette below, along with a newly-released IMAX poster…
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy