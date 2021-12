A squirrel that beat a bird-feeder designed to keep it out had to be rescued by the RSPCA after finding itself too fat to escape.A home-owner in Hartlepool went to replenish the nuts in her garden bird-feeder on Saturday, only to find the squirrel imprisoned by its metal bars.The animal-lover called the RSPCA and rescue officer Ruth Thomas-Coxon used wire cutters to free the trapped grey, which then scampered off down the garden to freedom.Ms Thomas-Coxon said: “This greedy boy must have gone in – even though this is a squirrel-proof feeder – and obviously he had such a good...

ANIMALS ・ 4 HOURS AGO