ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, MN

Charging decision expected next week in sheriff crash

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors in Douglas County say they expect to make a decision next week on whether to charge Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson after he crashed his vehicle.

Hutchinson rolled his county SUV on Interstate 94 near Alexandria during the early morning hours Wednesday. He had been attending the Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association winter conference in the city, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Friday.

The sheriff was taken to a hospital in Alexandria with non-critical injuries. No one else was involved in the accident. Hutchinson acknowledged he had been drinking before the crash.

Douglas County Attorney Chad Larson said the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is analyzing a Hutchinson urine sample to determine whether he was intoxicated. Larson said office will make a charging decision based on the test results early next week.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Mandan man pleads guilty in fatal pedestrian crash

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Mandan man has pleaded guilty to charges resulting from a drunken driving crash that killed a pedestrian. TC Younger Carry Moccasin, 20, entered the plea to two felonies, including criminal vehicular homicide, and two misdemeanors Monday as part of an agreement with prosecutors, the Bismarck Tribune reported. Two drug charges were to be dismissed as part of the deal.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

Man sentenced to 8.5 years for rape outside car dealership

SEATTLE (AP) — The homeless man accused of raping a woman three years ago in a Ballard car dealership was sentenced to prison, officials said Monday. Christopher Teel, 27, was ordered to serve a sentence of 8.5-years-to-life after being convicted of first-degree rape and unlawful imprisonment for the incident in 2018 in the bathroom at Carter Volkswagen, a spokesman for the King County Prosecutor’s Office said.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hennepin County, MN
Crime & Safety
Douglas County, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Hennepin County, MN
County
Douglas County, MN
City
Alexandria, MN
Alexandria, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
The Associated Press

Omaha police search for suspects in deadly home invasion

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A home invasion shooting left one man dead in northeast Omaha, and police said they’re searching for suspects in the case. Officers were called to an apartment several blocks east of the Country Club neighborhood for reports of a home invasion that was upgraded to a shooting, police said. Witnesses told police that two men broke into the apartment and a fight ensued inside, the Omaha World-Herald reported. Three men then left the apartment, witnesses said, and shots were fired just outside the building.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Larson
The Associated Press

Police: Officer fatally shoots armed man during altercation

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — An officer checking on a suspicious vehicle fatally shot an armed man during an altercation, a Kentucky police chief said. Elizabethtown Police Chief Jeremy Thompson said in a statement Monday that it was imperative to share some details of what happened Saturday while Kentucky State Police investigate, news outlets reported.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

682K+
Followers
361K+
Post
311M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy