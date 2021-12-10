ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sports on TV

By The Associated Press
Oskaloosa Herald
 4 days ago

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Men's Pursuit, Hochfilzen, Austria (Taped) BOXING. 9 p.m. ESPN — Top Rank: Vasiliy Lomachenko...

tucson.com

Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)
TV & VIDEOS
Oskaloosa Herald

The AP Top 25 Women's Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking. RecordPtsPrv. 1. South Carolina (30)10-07501. 2. NC State10-17202. 3....
COLLEGE SPORTS
Oskaloosa Herald

New IU OC Bell eager to fix offense

BLOOMINGTON -- New Indiana offensive coordinator Walt Bell spelled out his offensive philosophy in his first meeting with reporters Sunday. “No. 1 is you’ve got to be able to effectively run the football,” Bell said. “And then No. 2, you’ve got to create. No matter who your quarterback is and what your skill is somehow, someway, you’ve got to create a quick, efficient, well-protected pass game that can manufacture explosive (plays).”
COLLEGE SPORTS

