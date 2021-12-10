Waiver Wire Pickups Podcast, Week 8

Tyus Jones - Memphis Grizzlies (vs. Houston Rockets) I don’t see many people discussing Tyus Jones. He might not be a pivot off of a specific player, but he may go under rostered so he makes the list. I’ll mention this again below but Houston is not at 100%. Eric Gordon has been added to the injured list and that has D.J. Augustine running the point against Jones. Houston leads the league averaging 10.6 allowed steals per game and ranks second highest in allowed blocks per game at 6.2. Tyus could benefit and produce with Kyle Anderson. Similar to how Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum play well off of one another in transition, I think we can expect a lot of the same out of Tyus Jones and Anderson tonight against a limited Houston lineup.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO