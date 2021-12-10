ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch The Opening Scene From ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

By Claire Epting
 4 days ago
In advance of Spider-Man: No Way Home’s release in theaters next week, Marvel has shared the opening sequence to the Tom Holland-led flick. The clip premiered on Late Night with Seth Myers, followed by an interview with Holland himself. Picking up directly after the events of Spider-Man: No...

