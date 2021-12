The Philadelphia 76ers may be ramping up their efforts to trade Ben Simmons, and there are several teams that have expressed interest in the former first overall pick. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the Sixers are trying to facilitate multi-team trade scenarios involving Simmons. While the asking price remains high, there are at least seven teams that may want to acquire Simmons — the Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers. It’s unclear if the 76ers have had actual trade discussions with any of those teams.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO