Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu says Kansas City just feels like home

By Charles Goldman
 4 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu hasn’t had the best longevity in his football homes.

It’s not for a lack of desire for the veteran safety, but past circumstances have driven Mathieu from places before he intended to leave them. He was dismissed from the LSU program, entering the NFL Draft earlier than he’d perhaps intended. He signed a five-year contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals in 2016, but he was released by the team just two seasons later ahead of the 2018 NFL season.

Asked whether it’s fair to say he’s never quite had a football home as he has in Kansas City with the Chiefs, Mathieu agreed with the sentiment.

“Yeah, I mean, that’s accurate,” Mathieu told reporters on Wednesday. “In this league, all you can really do is try and do your best. You know, really show people who you are. People decide to keep you around and that’s really their decision, but it won’t change what I do or how I do it.”

Mathieu is only in his third season with Kansas City and the final year of his current contract. Both sides have made it clear that they would like to get a deal done, but Chiefs GM Brett Veach says it’ll have to wait until after the 2021 NFL season.

One reason Mathieu feels so strongly about Kansas City being his football home for the future is because of the Super Bowl LIV win back in 2019.

“I think, you know, because we won a championship,” Mathieu said with a smile. “I think that team will be really hard to forget. A lot of those players will be hard to forget. It just feels like home.”

Beyond the football of it all, Mathieu’s family has begun to plant roots in Kansas City. His fiancee, Sydni Russell, just opened her second Jill Marie Baby Boutique location on the Plaza. The first location opened in May of 2021.

“I think, outside of me, I think about my fiancee (Sydni Russell) and everything she has been able to accomplish,” Mathieu said. “She’s really been able to create her own identity. This place has really offered not just me a chance to become a champion, but like I said, my fiancee as well. Yeah, it’s been pleasant, to say the least.”

Then, of course, there’s the impact that Mathieu has as a leader on the football field and as a role model within the community. Both qualities have recently been exemplified by his nomination for the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

We don’t know what the future will bring for Mathieu, but Kansas City has clearly become his home and it’s better for it.

