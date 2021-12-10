ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

A Couple Went Through a $100,000 Divorce . . . Then Decided to Stay Married

1027mix.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Couple Went Through a $100,000 Divorce . . ....

www.1027mix.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Not Doing This Led 53 Percent of Couples to Divorce, Study Says

Maintaining a long-term relationship—and keeping both yourself and your partner happy—is no easy feat. Whether you disagree about your savings goals, have opposite tastes in movies, or simply can't agree on who should unload the dishwasher, even the most solid couples have their differences. Unfortunately, in some cases, those relationship peccadilloes become insurmountable issues over time. In fact, according to one study, the absence of one specific factor among married couples—and nothing having to do with their activities in the bedroom—led more than half of them to divorce. Read on to discover what could be putting your union at risk.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

San Diego couple renews wedding vows after spending $100,000 on divorce

A San Diego couple took the unexpected step of renewing their weddings vows last month, after filing for divorce in 2019, spending $100,000 in the process and going into debt that continues to this day.Brittany and Wyland Szabo, both 32, met as teenagers living in a sober house, and married in 2011, eventually starting a family with three kids.After the birth of their second and third children, twins, the pair began drinking again, and it eventually distabilised the relationship.“We started drinking again, thinking we took a few years off and we could drink again like normal people do. And it...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
kfrxfm.com

Woman Marries And Divorces Herself

Model Cris Galera, married herself in a formal ceremony in September of this year, but it is now over. The 33-year-old Brazilian vowed to remain solo for the rest of her life but has decided that love IS enough to divorce herself over. Cris has fallen in love with someone else and is ready to see where that relationship will go. Good thing she will always have herself though. Read more HERE.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#San Diego
fox40jackson.com

Couple renews vows after $100K divorce proceedings: 'Extremely rare'

Brittany and Wyland Szabo have had quite a tumultuous relationship. In 2019, the Szabos filed for divorce and spent $100,000 on the divorce proceedings and attorney fees, only to stop the process last year, the couple told Fox News. They then renew their marriage vows last month – though they’re still in debt from their divorce today.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ohmymag.co.uk

Couples who meet here are more likely to get divorced

The first few months in a relationship are always the best, that's why it's called the honeymoon period. You get to know each other, you go out, and you are very complimentary. We all love that phase, don't we?. Unfortunately, sometimes this does not last and people end up bickering...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

'Married at First Sight' Couple Files for Divorce

Another couple from Married at First Sight has decided to go their separate ways. Just weeks after Jose San Miguel Jr. and Rachel Gordillo revealed during the Season 13 reunion special that they'd split after filming but were giving things another shot, they released a statement to People Magazine announcing their divorce. For many fans, the writings were on the wall as they struggled to get back on track during taping following a major argument.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
propertyindustryeye.com

Divorcing couples could be charged for property valuations, says agent

An estate agent in North Somerset is considering charging divorcing couples a fee for a property valuation following a post-pandemic surge in separations. Andrew Simmonds, a director at Parker’s Estate Agents in Backwell, told the North Somerset Times that the surge in valuations is having an adverse impact on his firm’s business.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Trouble Relationship
faithit

“I Don’t Want to Be Married Anymore”: Husband Blindsides Wife With Divorce, Pushes Her Into God’s Greater Plan

“Help me, God,” I had cried, and calling for His assistance came as naturally as if I had been doing it all along. And there, in my pain, He met me. There in my brokenness, He spoke to my heart. The words I heard from the Lord at that moment were like a lightning bolt, yet also, simultaneously, like the whisper of a trusted friend placing their hand on my sagging shoulder and speaking the advice I needed. It’s not important what He said to me in that moment, but I can tell you it rang as one of the truest things that has ever been spoken into my life. It was exactly what I needed in that moment, where I felt so unworthy and unloved, but also what I needed to pick myself up from the mess I was in, and move on from a broken situation I could not control or mend.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Belief.Net

How to Study the Bible Together as a Married Couple

Some people believe that a couple that prays together stays together. Still, it may seem like praying and reading the Bible together are a struggle. There are lots of reasons for why that is, with the most common being vulnerability and lack of knowing how to study the Bible. To help cultivate your relationship with your spouse and grow in faith as a couple, you and your spouse should consider doing Bible study together. Bible studies for married couples have a lot of benefits, including growing your faith in God. It could also bring you and your spouse closer together in ways that you may not expect.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Village Voice

8 Signs Your Marriage Isn’t Going to Work Out

You probably know the statistics, 50 percent of all marriages end in divorce. What may be surprising is that some people who see these numbers and prepare themselves to get divorced actually go on to reconcile their relationship and live happily ever after. A recent survey conducted in 2021 suggested...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Slate

Help! My Husband Threatened Divorce After I Got Mad About Him Being on Adult Dating Sites.

Jenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. Hurt and betrayed: I recently found out my husband of seven years has been on adult dating sites and OnlyFans. I found multiple purchases from these sites over a year-and-a-half span and had no idea about it. He doesn’t think he cheated since he didn’t physically ever meet these women; I guess he only bought videos or pictures. I am still unsure what exactly transpired.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
thebalance.com

My Wife and I Are Divorcing. Can She Demand Money for the Dog?

My wife and I are getting a divorce after a decade of marriage. The divorce is amicable and we’ve been on the same page when it comes to custody of our kids and splitting our assets. The main problem is our dog. We adopted “Noodle” about a year into the marriage, before we had children. We both love the dog and affectionately think of him as our “first child.” In fact, the only hurdles in our divorce agreement have centered around Noodle because we both want to keep him.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
madison

Married or Divorced? 3 Social Security Moves to Make Right Now

Social Security benefits can be a substantial source of income in retirement, and if you're married or divorced, you could be entitled to more than you might think. Before you retire or start claiming benefits, it's wise to consider how your marital status could affect your strategy. If you're married or divorced, there are a few moves to make now to maximize your monthly payments.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
clarencebee.com

Married couple to celebrate a lifetime of adventure in love and travel

Jeannette Kreher married Donald Heberling Jr. on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the bride’s childhood home in Akron. The wedding was officiated by Minister Mark Schmiegel. The bride is the daughter of Sandy and Donald Kreher Jr. of Akron. The groom is the son of Mary Brewer of Akron and Donald Heberling Sr. of Machias. Escorted by her father, the […]
AKRON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy