Stock up, stock down from the Vikings' win over the Steelers

This week’s stock report is going to take some nuance.

If the Vikings game ended after the first half, Minnesota would have pretty much nothing but players whose stock rose in Week 14. However, Minnesota had players whose stock rose and fell during the game itself. The Vikings collapsed in the second half and let the Steelers back into the Week 14 matchup.

Here is the full stock report from Thursday’s complicated win:

Stock up: WR K.J. Osborn

Osborn filled the void left by Adam Thielen, the latter of whom was dealing with an ankle injury. Osborn only had three receptions, but he made them count: he finished with 83 yards receiving and a touchdown — the kind of boom-or-bust performance that Minnesota needed down the stretch.

Stock down: The Vikings front seven

Minnesota had nothing but good news to report regarding the front seven through three quarters of Week 14. But the Vikings ended up allowing 375 total yards, including 106 rushing yards. Minnesota’s group featured Anthony Barr, Eric Kendricks, Michael Pierce and Dalvin Tomlinson all at once for the first time this year. In the second half, that didn’t really matter.

Stock up: Late-half defense

The Vikings closed out the first half by shutting out the Steelers and leading 23-0. Minnesota, of course, made things interesting at the end, but Vikings S Harrison Smith forced an incompletion on Pittsburgh’s final drive to end the game. Overall, the Vikings didn’t let up near the end of halves like they had previously.

Stock up: Mike Zimmer era

Zimmer needs to keep winning to guarantee that he’ll stick around. The Vikings helped his seat get cooler with Thursday’s victory.