LOS ANGELES and SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas), the nation's largest natural gas distribution utility, and Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) today announced a project to showcase the future of the hydrogen economy and the technologies needed to help California reach carbon neutrality. The companies will collaborate to generate and then blend hydrogen into a university customer's existing natural gas network to demonstrate how the natural gas infrastructure can be decarbonized, while balancing future energy supply and demand. The project is set to launch next year on the campus of the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) in Pasadena.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 HOURS AGO