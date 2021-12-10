ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Growth Stocks To Watch In Tech Services Find Support

By DOUG ROGERS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen success shines on a stock, its peers often catch some of the...

Overlooked Ethereum Challenger Could Soar 400% This Bull Market Cycle, According to Coin Bureau

The host of crypto channel Coin Bureau is saying that an under-the-radar Ethereum rival is primed for an epic rally before the end of the bull market. In a new video, pseudonymous crypto analyst Guy tells his 1.74 million subscribers that he’s bullish on Near Protocol (NEAR), a blockchain designed for scalability and stability that allows developers to build decentralized applications at low cost, enabling users to manage high-value assets like money or identity.
Arista Networks, IBD's Stock Of The Day, Nears New Entry Point

Stock currently is nearing a new flat-base entry of 134.24. Shares were extended on daily chart after earnings report. Relative strength line reaching a new high; RS rating is 98. Composite Rating. 97/99. Industry Group Ranking. 25/197. Emerging Pattern. Flat Base. * Not real-time data. All data shown was captured...
Dow Jones Retail Leader Nike Headlines 4 Stocks To Watch In Today's Market Sell-Off

Among the top stocks to watch in the current stock market correction, Dow Jones retail leader Nike (NKE) — along with IBD Leaderboard stock Alphabet (GOOGL), IBD 50 stock Arista Networks (ANET) and IPO Leader Driven Brands (DRVN) — are in or near buy zones. Keep in mind that investors should be holding off on…
5 Top Consumer Tech Stocks To Watch In December 2021

Are These The Top Tech Stocks To Invest In Right Now?. With the broader stock market steadying from last week’s rally, consumer tech stocks could be worth watching now. Even with the Federal Reserve expected to accelerate the tapering of its easy-money policies this week, the industry remains a viable play for investors. After all, a key factor for a potential speed up in the Fed’s taper plans would be rising inflation. This is evident as just last week, November’s Consumer Price Index readings came in at a 6.8% increase, its fastest rate since 1982. Even so, the pricing power in the consumer tech industry remains as solid as ever amidst strong consumer markets.
Smart Money Whales Have Accumulated Over $2,664,000,000 Worth of One Altcoin: Crypto Insights Firm Santiment

Crypto insights firm Santiment says deep-pocketed crypto investors have been stocking up big on one large-cap altcoin while markets undergo price dips. Santiment tells its 117,000 Twitter followers that whales, or holders with wallets that contain between one million and 10 million XRP, accumulated over 19 million more of the eighth-largest cryptocurrency in the last three months.
Six Investors Get Head Start Owning The Nasdaq's New Jewels

Joining the Nasdaq 100 index and QQQ is a big deal — it's an important coming of age similar to joining the S&P 500. And some investors got a big jump-start. Six companies will officially join the Nasdaq 100 index of stocks starting on Dec. 20, including Airbnb (ABNB), Fortinet (FTNT), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Lucid Group (LCID), Zscaler (ZS) and Datadog (DDOG). All of them are sizable winners this year, as they must be. The Nasdaq 100 is a collection of the 100 most valuable nonfinancial stocks trading on the Nasdaq.
