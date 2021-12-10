ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Actually Elon, We Wish You’d Stop Being an Influencer and Just Do Your Job

fairfieldcitizenonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElon Musk has many jobs. You know him as the CEO (sorry, Technoking) of Tesla, but he’s also the CEO of SpaceX alongside his work at The Boring Company, Neuralink and OpenAI. The question of when he’ll step down from his post at Tesla, potentially to focus on SpaceX, potentially to...

www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Elon Musk revealed why he’s had so many children and it’s raising eyebrows

Elon Musk, who has just been named TIME’s 2021 person of the year, recently revealed why he decided to have so many children - and it had people on social media raising their eyebrows.In a Wall Street Journal virtual event last week, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO countered arguments that population control is needed worldwide.Addressing his âlatest creation, the Tesla Bot, at the WSJ’s CEO Council Summit, Musk noted that the humanoid has the potential to substitute human labour efforts.“There are not enough people, I can’t emphasise this enough. There are not enough people,” he said.He added that there are many...
CELEBRITIES
techstartups.com

Elon Musk: “I am against forcing people to be vaccinated, not something we should do in America”

Earlier today, TIME magazine named Tesla CEO and the world’s richest person Elon Musk as their “Person of the Year 2021” In a statement, Time magazine’s editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal said, “For creating solutions to an existential crisis, for embodying the possibilities and the perils of the age of tech titans, for driving society’s most daring and disruptive transformations, Elon Musk is TIME’s 2021 Person of the Year.”
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Elon Musk
Business Insider

Elon Musk says he and his family are vaccinated but that mandates for the masses are an 'erosion of freedom'

Elon Musk and his eligible children are vaccinated against COVID-19. But Musk told Time he's against vaccine mandates: "People do risky things all the time," he said. Musk previously expressed doubts about the COVID-19 vaccine and resisted shelter-in-place measures. After downplaying the coronavirus and expressing skepticism about vaccines, Tesla and...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Grimes seemingly shades Elon Musk over Time Person of the Year 2021 cover

Grimes seemed to take a swipe at ex-boyfriend Elon Musk after he was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year.On Monday (13 December), the Tesla CEO was named the most important figure of 2021 by the publication for his work in the electric cars industry, as well as his plans to take humanity to Mars and his interest in cryptocurrency.In response, singer Grimes – who split from Musk earlier this year after three years of dating – reshared the cover to Twitter on Monday night.“And he cut his own hair for this pic too - icon,” she tweeted, adding...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influencer#The Boring Company#Ev
Carscoops

TIME Magazine Gushes Over Elon Musk’s Poop Tweets, Names Him Person Of The Year

Elon Musk has joined the likes of Mohandas Gandhi, Joseph Stalin, Adolf Hilter, Joseph Stalin, and Winston Churchill as he’s been named TIME’s Person of the Year. Apparently the first automotive executive to win the honor since Walter P. Chrysler in 1928, Musk was praised for everything from being the “richest man in the world” to “live-tweet[ing] his poops.”
BUSINESS
CNBC

Elon Musk says dogecoin is better to buy things with than bitcoin

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has consistently supported dogecoin, a meme-inspired cryptocurrency. He's invested in it, along with bitcoin and ether, he said in October. But to Musk, dogecoin has an advantage over bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies: He sees dogecoin as the best cryptocurrency to transact with. "Fundamentally,...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Tesla
TIME

'My Career is Mars and Cars.' TIME's 2021 Person of the Year Elon Musk in Conversation With Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal

For Elon Musk, Monday evening was a family affair. Waving to his mother Maye Musk in the audience, and balancing his toddler X Æ A-Xii (pronounced “X”) on his knee, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO sat down for a Q&A with TIME Editor in Chief Edward Felsenthal. Musk had just been named TIME 2021 Person of the Year , and gathered with TIME editors and members of the TIME100 community in New York City to discuss his selection.
ECONOMY
Axios

Lucid Motors CEO blasts Elon Musk for Tesla "revisionism"

Former top Tesla engineer Peter Rawlinson — now CEO of rival Lucid Motors — tells "Axios on HBO" that Elon Musk is guilty of “historical revisionism” for downplaying Rawlinson's role in developing the Tesla Model S. Why it matters: The rivalry between the two companies is...
BUSINESS
Inc.com

You Actually Can See the Future - You Just Can't Do It Alone

Early in his career, psychologist and researcher Philip Tetlock gained notoriety for his work exploring how well people predict the future - something we'd all like to do right now. Spoiler alert: Tetlock was quick to make clear that none of us has a crystal ball. Yet some, he found, are in fact consistently better than others at peering ahead. To most, Tetlock's work is best known by the analogous names he gave to good predictors and not-so-good ones: he called them foxes and hedgehogs. Foxes, Tetlock said, lean towards curiosity. They are open, inventive, bold, and tenacious. Quite the opposite, hedgehogs are deeply focused, often rule-bound, and can be narrow in their ways. The reality is that ultimately, we need both skill sets. And the good news is that all of us possess the ability to think both ways. Yet, in the most challenging and changing times, it's our fox mindset that proves most pivotal. But Tetlock was trying to tell us something more.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy