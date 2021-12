When it comes to sniping from the sidelines, there are few fighters more prolific than Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz. You could argue that you shouldn’t hate the players, you should hate the game. Conor McGregor has fought in the UFC a total of four times over the past five years. Nate’s even worse with three fights (and no big money boxing crossover). When you fight that infrequently in real life, today’s social media strategy demands you dish it out on Twitter to stay relevant.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO