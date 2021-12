After last week’s oral arguments, it seems fairly inevitable that the majority of conservative justices on the Supreme Court will gut — if not overturn entirely — Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that enshrined a person’s right to reproductive health care, including abortions. If and when that happens, the nation will see a massive schism between states that allow abortions, and those that criminalize reproductive choice. Already there are dozens of states poised to make abortions illegal on day one after the court invalidates Roe, while the party currently in power in Washington seems ill-equipped to do anything about it on the federal level.

