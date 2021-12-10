ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

JFK Medical Center First Hospital in Palm Beach County to Use New Robotic Technology for Commonly Performed Procedure

southfloridahospitalnews.com
 4 days ago

December 10, 2021– JFK Medical Center is excited to offer the ROSA® Knee System, which combines robotic technology with industry-leading knee implants to help surgeons personalize total knee replacement surgery for their patients. The robotically-assisted surgical system assists with complex decision-making and enables surgeons to use computer and software technology to...

southfloridahospitalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Senate Democrats raise debt ceiling after filibuster deal

Senate Democrats on Tuesday voted to raise the debt ceiling, bypassing a GOP filibuster as part of a deal struck by congressional leaders. Senators voted 50-49 along party lines to raise the debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion. Though GOP senators supported legislation last week setting up the simple majority vote, none voted for the bill to increase the debt ceiling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Former NFL player who killed six people had stage 2 CTE, autopsy finds

A coroner said an autopsy shows unusually severe brain disease in the frontal lobe of a former NFL player who authorities say fatally shot six people in Rock Hill, South Carolina, before killing himself in April. The 20 years ex-football pro Phillip Adams spent playing football "definitely ... gave rise" to a diagnosis of stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy, known as CTE, said Dr. Ann McKee, who examined Adams' brain.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Hospital#Mercy Hospital#General Hospital#The Hospitals#Robotics#Rosa#Orthopedic Surgeon#Orthopedic Surgery#Neurosurgery#Emergency Rooms#Hca East
NBC News

How 'Goldilocks conditions' spawned rare December tornado outbreak

"The heat and humidity across the South was pretty uncharacteristic for this time of year," said Victor Gensini, an associate professor of atmospheric sciences at Northern Illinois University. "I remember waking up, looking at the weather maps and saying, 'Geez, this looks a lot more like late April than mid-December.'"
ENVIRONMENT
NBC News

Elon Musk is Time's 2021 'Person of the Year.' He doesn't deserve it.

After another year of pandemic mitigation measures, vaccine rollouts and health care inequities, Time magazine announced its Person of the Year for 2021. Last year’s selection of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris was, arguably, a snub of the health care workers who have spent the last two years protecting the U.S. — and the world — from Covid-19. But instead of remedying that oversight this year, Time decided to make it much, much worse by selecting the richest man in the world for its 2021 honor: Elon Musk.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy