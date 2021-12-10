A Gift Guide for Your Stylish Stoner Friend

We're certain your kids, your godbabies, your nieces and nephews and all the other kids in your life can find something they'll love on this list. There are no shortage of things kids want for Christmas. If you approach one in your life right now, they’ve probably had a list ready since Thanksgiving when sales papers for Black Friday came in the mail. But there are some one-of-a-kind gifts out there that any kid would appreciate, from one of the hottest video game systems to toys inspired by some of the hottest shows and movies out right now and a few you’ve probably seen in commercials if you’ve had to turn on Nickelodeon or Disney Channel to keep a little one occupied. And take it from us, if you’re going to get them clothes, they have to be fun and fly — like the options we found for you (playing with prints and colors will always be a win for the kiddos of today). And there is literally a little bit of everything. There’s tech, scooters, games (puzzles and board games), dolls, the cutest toy puppy that can be shaved, even something for the babies. Granted, this is just a short list of gems in stores and online right now, but we’re certain your kids, your godbabies, your nieces and nephews and all the other kids in your life can find something they’ll love on this list — at least until next Christmas. If they don’t, there’s always a shiny lump of coal you can leave next year!

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 5 DAYS AGO