One of the biggest traditions of every college football season is the Army vs. Navy game played the second Saturday of December. This classic has a weekend all to themselves. This matchup is truly one in which you can throw the records out the door. Navy has had a tougher go this season due to playing in the AAC (Cincy, Houston, SMU, UCF, et al) plus one against Notre Dame. Army, playing as an independent, made their own schedule. Three of their wins came at the expense of UConn, UMass, and FCS Bucknell. Their best win was Western Kentucky back in September.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO