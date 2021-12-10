Collection

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Nicole Phelps
 3 days ago

A month ago, Prabal Gurung and a few of his designer and fashion-adjacent friends launched the side project House of Slay, an online comic book in which their alter-ego superheroes combat anti-Asian hate. Gurung and company call themselves the #Slaysians, and they have a tagline: “Alone, each of you can be...

Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Zendaya Serves Us Spider Web Earrings and Thigh-High Boots Dripping With Jewels

With Spider-Man: No Way Home premiering on Dec. 17, it's just the start of Zendaya's inspired press tour looks for the third film of the franchise, dreamed up and brought to fruition with the help of Image Architect Law Roach. The duo worked with the Roberto Cavalli team to repurpose a gold spine-like gown from the 2000s archives for an appearance in Paris, and now they've selected a spring/summer 2022 Alexander McQueen look straight off the runway for a photo call at The Old Sessions House in London.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

I’m 5’2”—These Are the Best Dresses I’ve Found For Petite Women

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. At 5’2”, the search to find the best petite dresses for women is one I embark on every season. If you’re like me and under 5’4”, you are fully aware that securing fashionable yet suitable dresses to fit our frame is no easy feat. Over the years, I’ve learned to embrace my height when I realized that despite my peers, friends, and colleagues’ towering heights, I was not getting any taller and nor am I committed to wearing heels regularly (no, thank you!). I’ve found dresses to be my go-to style uniform for the office, dinner dates, parties, and beyond. I love wearing dresses of all styles and shapes—maxi, midi, and mini. Especially during the fall and winter season, I love to style them up or down with a quick swap of shoes, whether they are flats, boots, or heels. Just make sure to have your tights handy too.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Yves Saint Laurent
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Wears Head to Toe Bottega Veneta at Soho Store Opening Event

All red, all the time. Bottega Veneta celebrated its first store opening in Soho at 101 Greene St., and Tracee Ellis Ross was dressed ready to celebrate. The actress, among a plethora of other star-studded guests, made her way to Saint Theo’s following the Dec. 9 event, celebrating the store’s grand opening with an intimate dinner. Bottega Veneta is widely celebrated for its accessories, seen on many famous folks all throughout New York. From their eye-catching Jodie bags to their widely talked about pouch bags, the brand virtually has it all. Ross showed up in a red sequined turtleneck dress and a famous Bottega...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Forget Monochromatic—Miley Cyrus Is on Board With Two-Tone Dressing

Miley Cyrus is a fashion chameleon. She rocked grungy, rock and roll attire for an MTV performance, including a zebra-print dress, and leaned into sporty style for the Super Bowl–Gucci football jersey and all. The star has an innate skill for pulling off all sorts of styles and, somehow, always makes it feel put-together. This season, however, Cyrus has moved onto a new look—and it’s all about two-tone suiting (she even has a new Cruella-inspired hairstyle to match!).
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Salter House’s New Collection of Daywear Is Cottagecore at Its Best

Sandeep Salter’s home offers immediate warmth with charming, considered details. It’s no surprise, considering she runs Salter House, Brooklyn’s beloved home goods shop, as well as Picture Room, the adjoining art space that was recently renovated to host more formal exhibitions. One of Jenny Holzer’s “Inflammatory Essays,” pale pink, hangs in Salter’s bedroom. A giant twisted beeswax candle sits on the wooden mantle, waiting for its moment. Salter serves Leaves and Flowers tea in a cup and saucer that were part of a full set she uncovered at a secondhand store upstate—“such a good find!” Behind her is a rack of clothes, her debut collection of daywear for Salter House.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Ashlee Simpson Says Hello Kitty in Houndstooth Jacket and Black Booties at Forever 21 Collab Event

Beloved cartoon character Hello Kitty has another collaboration, and this time it’s with Forever 21. Ashlee Simpson joined a whole host of other celebs in celebrating the launch of the new collection on Dec. 9 at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, Calif. The event was also attended by actress and model Inanna Sarkis and boyfriend Matthew Noszka, Angela Simmons and Ryan Destiny. The Forever 21 x Hello Kitty collaboration brings together the iconic brands for a trendy women’s and kids’ apparel and accessories collection. Styles include bodysuits, sweat suits, jackets, hats, purses and more. Prices start at just $6.99. The collection is available at...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
#House Of Slay#Anti Asian#Irl
malemodelscene.net

TOMMY HILFIGER COLLECTION Presented Festive Capsule Collection

American fashion house Tommy Hilfiger presented the TOMMY HILFIGER COLLECTION Festive Capsule Collection. The Festive looks are a celebration of American youth, luxury and glamour inspired by brand’s iconic designs, and it introduces a new era of high-octane aesthetics. For the Festive Collection, Tommy Hilfiger brings the glitz and glamour...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
outsidebusinessjournal.com

INTRODUCING THE “blackcrows fifteen” COLLECTION

NEW YORK, NEW YORK (NOVEMBER 30, 2021) –Black Crows, the Chamomix performance brand founded by professional skiers Camille Jaccoux and Bruno Compagnet in 2006, celebrates its 15th anniversary this winter with a limited-edition collection of beautiful and design-driven skis and apparel that sit at the intersection of adventure, innovation, fashion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

Behind the Scenes at Chanel’s Metiers d’Art Show in Paris

Before the pandemic, the pre-fall season often involved a month of shows around the world, but Chanel’s Virginie Viard stayed hyper-local for her latest Métiers d’Art collection. She invited guests to Le19M, the house’s new artisan workshop, to see a crafty, tactile collection of jewel-toned 3-D knits, couture tweeds, and fabulously embellished evening dresses. Local photographer Jonathan Paciullo was backstage capturing all the close-up details and pre-show action. Scroll through his coverage here, and come back for more behind-the-scenes coverage of the pre-fall shows.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ARTnews

Chanel Names 10 Winners of Its First-Ever $113,000 Prize for Artists

Chanel has named the inaugural winners of its Chanel Next Prize, a new biennial award that the French label founded in March to support 10 international artists and creatives working across film, music, performance, and visual art. The prize was founded as part of a larger initiative termed the Chanel Culture Fund, established earlier this year in the wake of the pandemic to expand the luxury label’s backing of the arts. The award is given to artists who the fashion label believes are redefining their respective fields. In a statement, Yana Peel, Chanel’s global head of arts and culture, explained that...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Go Backstage at Dior Men’s On the Road–Inspired Fall 2022 Show in London

What did Christian Dior and Jack Kerouac have in common? That was the question on Kim Jones’s mind at his fall 2022 show for Dior Men. “They were both pushing for youth,” he told Vogue’s Sarah Mower. With a runway that featured an 80-meter-long facsimile of On the Road, Jones presented a collection that nodded to the Beat generation, from checkered tweed jackets to flood pants and collaged shirts. Photographer Darrel Hunter was backstage to get a close-up glimpse at all the details before the show; scroll through his best behind-the-scenes photos here.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Internet Series Holiday Collections

'Watcher' releases 'Puppet History' and 'Too Many Spirits' holiday shop collections. Ryan and Shane are known for their series 'Buzzfeed: Unsolved', which has ended, but they have since moved on to creating new content on the Watcher YouTube account. Series like Puppet History where the beloved Professor teaches moments in...
TV & VIDEOS
Vogue Magazine

Blankets But Make it Fashion—19 Designer-Made Throws to Snuggle up in This Winter

From crackling fireplaces to steaming cups of apple cider, there are so many warm treats to indulge in this winter. But 100% cashmere, fashion-forward, or pretty patterned luxury blankets are at the top of our cozy wish list this season. After all, our homes deserve to feel just as chic as our wardrobes, right? It won’t be too hard to elevate any room in your place, especially since a plethora of our favorite fashion labels are dabbling in the home decor arena.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

New Bags from Tanner Krolle and Patou Have a Big Story to Tell

For his 21st birthday, the late British actor Richard Attenborough received the gift of a Tanner Krolle suitcase. “Forty years later, we fixed the handle!” Tabitha Simmons says, laughing. Simmons, who is now Tanner Krolle’s creative director, explains that this kind of longevity—she calls it “slow luxury”—is what she loves and admires most about the heritage brand.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

How High Fashion Does Furniture in 2021

At Design Miami, the avant garde furniture fair that sets the stage for home decor trends to come, a household fashion name, Fendi, took a center booth. Their exhibition, titled Kompa, featured ten works from the mind of Peter Mabeo, founder of Botswana's Mabeo Studio. There was the “Chicara” credenza, a wavelike woven cabinet with drawers; the “efo” stool, a piece that reshaped the iconic Fendi “F” in clay and Panga Panga wood; the Maduo Chair, which took inspiration from jewelry designed by Delfina Delettrez Fendi. Mabeo took creative meetings with Fendi artistic director Kim Jones, Silvia Venturini Fendi, and Delettrez Fendi in Rome, where broad strokes for Kompa were born. Then, he traveled throughout Botswana to employ artisans and their specialized techniques to help execute the collection, from wood carvers, to potters, to weavers. Oftentimes, multiple people from varying regions lent their hand to one piece—with Mabeo’s vision melding it all together. The result? A collection that served as an homage to the storied Italian fashion house while also showing off the African country’s exquisite craftsmanship—proving that innovative, collaborative design can be accomplished across borders and cultures.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Vogue Magazine

The Holiday-Party Edit Is Here—Shop Soirée-Ready Looks for Every Festive Occasion

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Between the MatchesFashion x Vogue holiday cocktail last night to all the upcoming soirées this festive season holds, you’ll likely need a holiday party outfit—or two. If the fall-winter 2021 runways were any indication, the time has arrived to get dressed up to the nines. Designer collections seemed to hope for some sense of normalcy as we close out the year with celebrations filled with friends and family. So what better opportunity to wear the season’s most opulent feathers, luxe velvets, and, of course, exquisite sequins and shine?
RETAIL
Vogue Magazine

Frame and Ilona Hamer Celebrated Their Joint Collection With an Old Hollywood-Style Dinner

After its launch in 2012, American lifestyle brand Frame became a widespread sensation, infiltrating the market with its West Coast indicative, basics-loving, minimalism-fueled aesthetic. The celebration of its latest collection, a joint collaboration with Australian stylist and longtime friend, muse, and consultant of the brand Ilona Hamer, was the best excuse for assembling the city's coolest crowd atop the quaint rooftop at Chateau Marmont, a location that's Old Hollywood personified.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

From Armani to Zegna, 22 Milan brands plan live runway shows

Milan menswear previews for fall/winter 2021-22 are returning to a mostly in-person format in January, with Zegna, Giorgio Armani Fendi and Prada among the 22 brands staging live runway shows, Milan’s fashion council announced Monday. The president of the Italian National Fashion Chamber, Carlo Capasa, said the success of the womenswear calendar in September, with more than 40 live runway previews, indicated that “runway shows can be organized safely with social distancing and face masks.”“We need to be very careful. The pandemic is still here,’’ Capasa said at a digital press conference. Italy has seen the number of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
