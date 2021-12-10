ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juniper gains 4% as Raymond James sees healthy read from Oracle results

By Jason Aycock
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) is 3.7% higher today as Raymond James connects the dots between it and the strong results out of Oracle (ORCL +16.6%) today. Oracle's earnings offer a...

Seekingalpha.com

Kulicke and Soffa Industries slumps 12% as CEO and CFO sell shares

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC -12.6%) President and CEO, Fusen Ernie Chen sold 60,000 shares between $65.43 to $72.95 worth ~$4M. This brings his total share holding to 797,101. Also, CFO, Lester A Wong sold 30,000 shares between $67.1 to $69.79, worth about $2M. This brings his total share holding...
Seekingalpha.com

Frontier Communications dips 4% as Morgan Stanley starts at Underweight

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) is 4.4% lower after the "new" Frontier draws an initiation at Underweight by Morgan Stanley. FYBR is "much more than the Frontier of old with a new management team, a simplified balance sheet, and an aggressive fiber strategy to drive growth," analyst Simon Flannery and team write.
Bryant Le

Reddit User Gains +3000% From Oracle Options

Many individual investors — many of them, followers of a popular, juvenile, foul-mouthed Reddit page called Wall Street Bets have gambled their savings for the chance of massively beating the stock market. One reddit user, u/Professsssssssor gambled about $2500 into Oracle call options expiring on December 10th. (Source found here.)
Seekingalpha.com

Moelis: Undervalued Stock With Strong Organic Growth And 7+% Dividend Yield

The company has exceptional organic growth potential with a recent 20% drop in share price making it a primary target for growth investors. Moelis & Company (MC) is undervalued with exceptional organic growth potential and great dividends. The management is committed to returning capital to shareholders through dividends, special dividends, and share repurchases. The forward dividend yield is 3.95% but with the regular special dividend, it is above 7%. The company has minimal capital requirements which means it has a low debt ratio and the majority of its expenses are salaries and employee expenses. There is only one downside of MC and that is the mergers and acquisitions cyclical business.
MarketWatch

Oracle's stock on early track for biggest 1-day gain in 20 years after earnings, buyback announcement

Shares of Oracle Corp. ORCL, +15.80% blasted 13.6% higher in premarket trading Friday, enough to propel them into record territory, in the wake of the database giant's better-than-expected fiscal second-quarter results and announced a $10 billion stock repurchase program. If the stock's gain could hold through the close, it would be the biggest one-day rally since it shot up 16.4% on Sept. 24, 2001. No less than 11 of the 30 analysts surveyed by FactSet who cover Oracle have raised their stock price targets so far, boosting the average target to $101.55 from $93.07 at the end of November. Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick upgraded the stock to buy from hold, saying the earnings report and buyback announcement was "confirmatory" of further acceleration ahead. The stock, which is on track to open above its Oct. 22 record close of $98.25, has run up 37.2% year to date through Thursday, while the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF.
Seekingalpha.com

Oracle pops as company reports strong Q2 results

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) shares rose more than 3% after the company posted second-quarter earnings that were better than expected. Led by CEO Safra Catz, Oracle (ORCL) earned $1.21 a share on $10.4 billion in revenue. Wall Street analysts surveyed expect Oracle (ORCL) to report adjusted earnings of $1.11 per share, on...
ZDNet

Oracle beats Q2 results with cloud revenue up 22%

Oracle on Thursday published its second quarter financial results, beating market expectations with solid growth from its infrastructure and applications cloud businesses. Oracle's Q2 non-GAAP operating income was up 6% to $4.9 billion, and earnings per share was up 14% to $1.21. Total quarterly revenues were up 6% year-over-year to $10.4 billion.
Benzinga

Read Why Barclays Sees 37% Upside In Twilio

Barclays analyst Ryan MacWilliams upgraded Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) to Overweight from Equal Weight with an unchanged price target of $375, implying 36.5% upside. The analyst likes the stock setup in fiscal 2022 "on easier compares." Twilio shares have approached a "more reasonable" valuation versus faster-growth peers since the Q3 earnings...
Seekingalpha.com

Cathie Wood: Innovation stocks could quadruple in 5 years

High-profile investor Cathie Wood said Thursday that innovation stocks could quadruple in value over the next five years, with annual rates of return of about 40%. Speaking to CNBC, the founder and CEO of ARK Invest (NYSEARCA:ARKK) added that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) looks undervalued at these levels and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) will see a continued advertising turnaround.
