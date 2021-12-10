ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine leader hopes for talks with Russia amid tensions

Times Daily
 3 days ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's president said Friday that more opportunities for talks with Russia...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Putin barrels toward invading Ukraine, encouraged by Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s path toward threatening an invasion of Ukraine is marked by reckless actions. In this move toward defiance of international norms, Putin has been subtly encouraged by former president Donald Trump, a fellow traveler in recklessness. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up.
POTUS
neworleanssun.com

Russia responds to US senator who called for nuclear war

A suggestion by an American senator that the US should consider using nuclear weapons against Moscow in case of military escalation in Ukraine is ?irresponsible,? the Russian Embassy in Washington claimed on Wednesday. The diplomatic statement comes after Republican Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi told Fox News TV on Tuesday...
FOREIGN POLICY
neworleanssun.com

US delivers rockets to Ukraine

The Pentagon has disclosed details of the shipment of anti-tank missile systems and projectiles supplied to Kiev, as Moscow grows increasingly concerned about the prospect of a full-blown conflict in Ukraine's Donbass region. In a statement received by Russian news outlet TASS on Thursday, Pentagon spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Anton Semelroth...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russia#Moscow#Kyiv#Ap
hngn.com

Russian General Says Moscow Emplaced Mobile Nuclear Launcher, Hypersonic Missile Amid Threat of Potential Ukraine Invasion in 2022

A Russian general cautioned Kiev that any military action against Russian separatists or border attacks would be costly and ill-advised. The army deployed nuclear, and hypersonic missiles are reminders that Moscow is not playing games at its southern border. Kyiv still claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to take over Ukraine despite the clarification.
MILITARY
dallassun.com

Russia warns of new 'Cuban Missile Crisis'

Rapidly deteriorating ties between Moscow and Washington could return the world to a tense standoff between nuclear powers not seen for more than half a century, Russia has warned amid strained relations. Speaking on Thursday, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told journalists that the current tensions could lead to a...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Israel preparing military option against Iran media

Israel's military is preparing a possible strike against Iran, the country's media has reported citing defense and diplomatic sources. Tel Aviv has already notified the US of its plans, facing ?no veto? on such preparations. Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz told US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin about preparations for a...
MILITARY
dallassun.com

Russia urges NATO to formally drop Ukraine & Georgia ascension plans

Russia has called upon NATO to publicly reverse its previously stated intent to take former Soviet states Ukraine and Georgia into its ranks, arguing that doing so would benefit the ?fundamental interests of European security.?. The Foreign Ministry in Moscow expanded on the idea of a comprehensive security deal with...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Reuters

Russia leads the world in hypersonic missiles tech, Putin says

MOSCOW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Russia is the global leader in hypersonic missiles and, by the time other countries catch up, is likely to have developed technology to counteract these new weapons, President Vladimir Putin said. Russia and the United States have an approximate parity when if comes to the...
MILITARY
AFP

No green light for Nord Stream pipeline if any Ukraine escalation: Germany

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia will not be allowed to operate in the event of any new "escalation" in Ukraine, under an agreement between Berlin and Washington, Germany's new Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Sunday. "I drew the chancellor's attention to the risks linked to the opening of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and sadly the extent to which... these risks for Ukraine could get considerably worse."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Germany committed to Ukraine's gas transit role, says Scholz

WARSAW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Germany is committed to safeguarding Ukraine's role as a transit route for gas into Europe, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday, as Russian troop movements along the Ukrainian border increased pressure on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Nord Stream 2, which would carry Russian gas...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Czechs hold off on sending troops to Poland-Belarus border

PRAGUE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic will hold off on sending up to 150 soldiers for now to help Poland protect its border with Belarus after the migrant situation stabilised, the Czech defence minister said on Monday. The number of attempted crossings into Poland by migrants travelling via...
POLITICS
KIRO 7 Seattle

UK warns over reliance on Russian gas as G7 ministers meet

LIVERPOOL, England — (AP) — Britain’s top diplomat welcomed Group of Seven foreign ministers to Liverpool on Saturday with a warning that “free democratic nations” must wean themselves off Russian gas and Russian money to preserve their independence. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is hosting U.S....
ECONOMY
The Independent

EU ministers debate ways to shield Ukraine from Russia

European Union foreign ministers met Monday to discuss how to thwart the threat of a possible new Russian invasion of Ukraine and what measures to take should Moscow decide to send its troops across the border.U.S. intelligence officials say Russia has moved 70,000 troops toward Ukraine’s border and is preparing for a possible invasion early next year. Moscow denies it has any plans to attack Ukraine and rejects Western concerns as part of a smear campaign.“We are on deter mode,” to dissuade Russia, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said. Borrell, who is chairing Monday's meeting, said that no...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy